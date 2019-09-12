Kansas Comes to The CCA

America's preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will be performing at the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) on Friday, October 25 on the third leg of its popular Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour. Launched as a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the massive hit album Point of Know Return, the band will be performing the album in its entirety. The tour showcases more than two hours of classic KANSAS music including hit songs, deep cuts, and fan favorites. The more than two-hour musical event has songs for every type of KANSAS fan.



In 1977, KANSAS followed up the success of Leftoverture by releasing the album Point of Know Return. Containing the smash hit and million-selling single "Dust in the Wind," along with fan favorites such as "Portrait (He Knew)," "Closet Chronicles," and "Paradox," Point of Know Return became the band's greatest selling studio album. The album peaked at #4 on Billboard's Album charts, reached sextuple-platinum status with more than six million copies sold, and had three Billboard Hot 100 singles.



"The sentiments for this anniversary tour for Point of Know Return are kind of similar to the release of the album itself," comments KANSAS drummer and original member, Phil Ehart. "Just like when we first released the album, as a band, we knew we had to deliver a tour just as good, or better, than what we did for Leftoverture. So, that's what we've tried to do. Fan response has been overwhelmingly positive and we are excited to continue it and take this show to more people."



KANSAS violinist David Ragsdale adds, "This tour really is so much fun. As engrained as this album is in popular culture with 'Dust in the Wind', the song 'Point of Know Return,' and the album artwork, it's not uncommon for people to overlook the incredible depth of the album. This entire set keeps the band on our toes and is hopefully as fun for the audience as it is for us!"



KANSAS is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Originally formed in 1973 in Topeka, KS, the group has released 15 studio albums, including its most recent release The Prelude Implicit (2016), and plans to release another new studio album in 2020. With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to 'carry on;' performing in front of large and enthusiastic audiences around the world.



Tickets for the October 25 Kansas: Point of No Return Anniversary Tour performance are currently on sale starting at $50. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming shows at the CCA include Gov't Mule (Sept 18); Collective Soul (Sept 24); the national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Story (Oct 1); online sensation Randy Rainbow (Oct 4); and It Was Fifty Years Ago Today (Beatles White Album tribute; Oct 6).







Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You