Holiday Pops Returns To The CCA

Make or continue a holiday tradition! Holiday Pops returns to the historic Capitol Center for the Arts in Downtown Concord on Sunday, December 22. The festive annual event features performances from the Capital Jazz Orchestra, guest vocalists CJ Poole and Laura Daigle, and narrator Laura Knoy of NHPR who will be reciting her traditional version of "The Night Before Christmas." The performance is made possible in part by Northeast Delta Dental.



Tickets for the 4PM performance are currently on sale starting at $27.50. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at (603) 225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the CCA's recently-relocated box office at 16 South Main St., Concord, NH, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming shows at the CCA include Jay Leno (Nov 21), the Nutcracker (Dec 7 & 8), Laurie Berkner Holiday Concert (Dec 14), Lewis Black (Dec 14), and Ted Vigil Rocky Mountain Christmas (John Denver Tribute; Dec 21)







