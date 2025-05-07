Halley Neal and Harrison Goodell Named Grand Prize Winners of The Music Hall’s 2025 Emerging Artist Grant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Music Hall has announced the winners of its 2025 Emerging Artist Grant Program, an initiative created to spotlight and support rising contemporary musicians with both financial assistance and high-profile performance opportunities. This year’s Grand Prize Winners—Halley Neal and Harrison Goodell—will open for Grammy-winning artist Sara Bareilles during the sold-out Emerging Artist Benefit Concert on Sunday, May 11 at The Music Hall’s Historic Theater.

Before the main event, the public is invited to a FREE Chestnut Street Party from 5-7pm, featuring performances by three additional grant winners: Skye Darling, Preston Lydotes, and Abby Scharff.

Now in its second year, the Emerging Artist Grant Program continues The Music Hall’s mission to champion early-career talent. This year, two Grand Prize winners were awarded $5,000 each and three runners-up received $2,500 awards to support their professional development in the music industry.

2025 Grand Prize Winners – Performing at the Historic Theater

Halley Neal

Halley Neal is a folk singer and songwriter whose live shows center on themes of positivity and peace. After spending 5 years in Nashville, she recently returned home to New England to focus on her growing career, developing her straight- up Americana songs that are met with upbeat instrumentation and soaring vocals.

Harrison Goodell

Harrison Goodell is a singer-songwriter from Seacoast New Hampshire, weaving indie-folk songs that feel like home restless, familiar, and always shifting. Rooted in vivid storytelling, his music draws from the quiet hum of suburban streets, the vastness of the White Mountains, and the longing to hold onto something fleeting.

2025 Grant Award Winners – Performing at the Free Chestnut Street Party

Skye Darling

A singer-songwriter and violinist weaving stories and songs from her little corner of Boston. With a sound that drifts between old- time fiddle tunes, jazz textures, maqam-infused melodies, and Celtic elements, her music is rooted in tradition and memories.

Preston Lydotes

Preston is a Boston-born singer-songwriter with a folk-rock edge. The 22-year-old is a dedicated lyricist, producer, engineer, and arranger, boldly stamping his creative DNA into every part of his project.

Abby Scharff

Abby is like the emo Taylor Swift. Her lyrics cut deep, her stage presence captivates, her voice soothes, her banter amuses. You’ll feel as though she’s invited you into her own living room, conversing with you through song.

