Dan Zlotnick Added as Opener to Scott T. Smith Concert At Park Theatre

The Park Theatre announced this morning that singer-songwriter-guitarist Dan Zlotnick will open for Scott T. Smith on Friday, July 8 at 7:30pm. Dan is known as "the Americana voice of Westchester County, New York."

Dan performs tirelessly around New York's Hudson Valley and beyond, taking the stage at the 2018 Pleasantville Music Festival, the Paramount Hudson Valley (opening for Grammy winner Marc Cohn twice), the Towne Crier (opening for Patty Larkin), Garica's at The Capitol Theater, and more. With a contemporary Americana flair, Dan's music reflects his love of classic rock and blues. His evocative lyrics, captivating melodies, and energetic performances exude Dan's passion for creating and sharing his music with everyone around him.

Scott T. Smith is a folk/soul singer from Hurricane, West Virginia. Being from West Virginia, he has a deep love for traditional Folk Music and Bluegrass, but in a household where he grew up listening to the Soul/R&B greats for past generations, the two worlds collide in his music and in his personality.