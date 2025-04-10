Comedian Frank Santorelli Coming to The Park Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Frank Santorelli, the celebrated American comedian and actor, will headline an evening of comedy at The Park Theatre on May 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm. Santorelli is best known for his recurring role as Georgie, the lovable yet often beleaguered bartender at the Bada Bing in HBO’s iconic series The Sopranos.

With a career spanning over four decades, Santorelli has carved out a unique niche in both comedy and acting, blending his sharp wit with an everyman charm that resonates with audiences. A native of Cleveland who honed his stand-up skills in Boston’s thriving comedy scene, he has headlined at renowned venues like Catch a Rising Star, The Improv, and Caroline’s on Broadway. His television credits extend beyond The Sopranos to include appearances on over 21 shows, such as Law & Order, Spin City, and Las Vegas, while his film roles in movies like Meet the Parents and No Reservations showcase his versatility. Santorelli’s ability to bring humor to any stage or screen has made him a standout talent, earning him a loyal following and critical praise.

Positive reviews have consistently highlighted Santorelli’s comedic prowess and on-screen presence. A review from The Bash praises his professionalism and impact, noting, “A quick note to let you know our comedy night with Frank Santorelli was a smashing success.” This speaks to his ability to captivate and entertain live audiences. He has a knack for delivering laughter and leaving a lasting impression, whether through his stand-up routines or his memorable performances as Georgie, a character who famously endured Tony Soprano’s frustrations with endearing resilience.

Tickets for Frank Santorelli are $25. All seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:30pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

