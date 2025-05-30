38th Annual 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Set For Next Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prescott Park Arts Festival has announced the participating restaurants, and entertainment for the 38th Annual 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival, returning to Prescott Park on Saturday, June 7, 2025. The Chowder Festival is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for Prescott Park Arts Festival!

Locals and visitors alike are invited to celebrate the region’s vibrant culinary scene with an afternoon of chowder tastings, live music, and family-friendly fun. With an impressive lineup of restaurants and a show-stopping performance by Foreside Funk, this year’s festival promises to be a must-attend event.

Festival-goers will enjoy an array of mouthwatering chowders from local chefs and restaurants — all competing for the prestigious Golden Ladle. Delicious extras like ice cream, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and hushpuppies will also be available at The Prop, the Festival’s onsite kitchen and concessions stand.

2025 Participating Restaurants Include:

Buoy Shack Lobster & Drinks – A summer favorite on the Seacoast, Buoy Shack is known for fresh lobster rolls, coastal cocktails, and relaxed beach vibes.

Cheese Louise – Famous for their gourmet grilled cheese, Cheese Louise brings their own creative twist to chowder with bold flavor combinations and local ingredients.

Fisherman's Catch Restaurant – A Wells, Maine staple for over 40 years, offering classic New England seafood dishes with a family-friendly touch.

Old Ferry Landing – A longtime waterfront icon in Portsmouth serving fresh seafood with unbeatable views and historic charm.

River House Restaurant – Home of the reigning People’s Choice champion, known for its award-winning clam chowder and scenic outdoor deck along the Piscataqua.

Rye Harbor Lobster Pound – A hidden gem serving up fresh-from-the-boat lobster and seafood right on the harbor.

SALT Kitchen & Bar – The 2024 Judge’s Choice winner from the Wentworth by the Sea Hotel, delivering an elevated take on traditional New England chowder.

The Library Restaurant – Located in Portsmouth’s historic Rockingham House, the Library is known for its prime steaks and rich, creamy chowder.

The Prop – The Arts Festival’s own in-house kitchen, offering up a special gluten-free chowder for the occasion.

The Wilder – A neighborhood gastropub serving creative cocktails and bold, globally inspired fare — with chowder to match.

The York River Landing – A casual eatery with stunning views and hearty portions, showcasing traditional seafood flavors with flair.

Two-Fifty Market – Located in the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel, known for fresh, locally sourced cuisine with a contemporary twist.

When Pigs Fly Sourdough Breads – New for 2025! Beloved for their artisanal breads and bakery offerings, this Kittery-based favorite brings a fresh and unexpected addition to the festival lineup.

Virgin Oyster Company, LLC – Offering fresh oysters on the half shell, shucked live at the Chowder Festival all day long. Pre-order recommended to guarantee availability.

Tickets:

Tickets are $20 per person. Buy-One-Get-One Free for Arts Festival Season Passholders. All attendees must secure a ticket to participate in the chowder tasting to ensure there’s enough for everyone. Live music and family activities are free and open to the public.

