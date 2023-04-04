Stichting The Cauldron to Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in May

Stichting The Cauldron will present the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee from May 12th -21st, 2023 at the Theaterzaal De Rietwijker in Amsterdam Noord.

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences worldwide with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin, and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home life, the tweens spell their way through a series of [potentially made-up] words hoping to never hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

Tickets are 25 EUR and can be purchased at Click Here. For more information, please email contact@cauldronperformingarts.com

Stichting the Cauldron is an English-speaking performing arts foundation that performs musicals and plays and offers different performing arts classes year round. The foundation was founded in 2022 and since then, they have produced the musicals Disenchanted! and Monstersongs. In the coming year, they are planning to produce The Addams Family Musical in September, Next Thing You Know in October, and the play She Kills Monsters in December.