Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stichting The Cauldron to Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in May

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Stichting The Cauldron to Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE in May

Stichting The Cauldron will present the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee from May 12th -21st, 2023 at the Theaterzaal De Rietwijker in Amsterdam Noord.

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences worldwide with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin, and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home life, the tweens spell their way through a series of [potentially made-up] words hoping to never hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

Tickets are 25 EUR and can be purchased at Click Here. For more information, please email contact@cauldronperformingarts.com

Stichting the Cauldron is an English-speaking performing arts foundation that performs musicals and plays and offers different performing arts classes year round. The foundation was founded in 2022 and since then, they have produced the musicals Disenchanted! and Monstersongs. In the coming year, they are planning to produce The Addams Family Musical in September, Next Thing You Know in October, and the play She Kills Monsters in December.




Review: GREASE ⭐️⭐️⭐️ - GO GREASED LIGHTNIN at DeLaMar Photo
Review: GREASE ⭐️⭐️⭐️ - GO GREASED LIGHTNIN' at DeLaMar
What did our critic think of GREASE ⭐️⭐️⭐️ - GO GREASED LIGHTNIN' at DeLaMar?
K3 Ontvangt Diamanten Ticket Award Voor Theatershow Vleugels Photo
K3 Ontvangt Diamanten Ticket Award Voor Theatershow Vleugels
Zaterdag heeft K3 aan het einde van de première van hun nieuwe theatershow Vleugels de Diamanten Ticket Award mogen ontvangen voor de verkoop van meer dan honderdduizend kaarten in Nederland en Vlaanderen. Op het toneel, ten overstaande van het enthousiaste publiek kregen Hanne, Marthe en Julia uit handen van Diego González-Clark deze inmiddels felbegeerde award.
Feature: SIMONE KLEINSMA VIERT JUBILEUMJAAR ALS HOSPITA IN NIEUWE MUSICAL COMEDY! Photo
Feature: SIMONE KLEINSMA VIERT JUBILEUMJAAR ALS HOSPITA IN NIEUWE MUSICAL COMEDY!
Simone Kleinsma en Paul Groot gaan de hoofdrollen spelen in de nieuwe Nederlandse musical De Hospita. MediaLane Theater ontwikkelt deze musical comedy speciaal voor Kleinsma’s jubileumjaar. Zij speelt de flamboyante Madeleine Coutard: vroegere revuevedette en vlijmscherpe comédienne die wordt geconfronteerd met de verwarrende wereld van nu wanneer drie studenten bij haar intrekken. Paul Groot kruipt in de huid van Kimono, de extravagante oud-kostuumontwerper, huisgenoot én beste vriend van Madeleine.
Feature: JON VAN EERD REGISSEERT HILARISCHE WEST-END HIT DE KOMEDIE OVER EEN BANKOVERVAL! Photo
Feature: JON VAN EERD REGISSEERT HILARISCHE WEST-END HIT DE KOMEDIE OVER EEN BANKOVERVAL!
on van Eerd’s Pretpakhuis maakt vandaag op spectaculaire wijze de nieuwe productie De Komedie Over een Bankoverval bekend. Buddy Vedder kwam samen met Joey Schalker en Suzanna Pleiter, langs de gevel van het Oude Luxor afdalen om zo de geveldoeken met het nieuwe artwork te onthullen. Naast Buddy, Joey en Suzanna zullen ook Rogier Komproe, Arie Cupé, Martin van der Starre, Cathalijne de Sonnaville, Zjon Smaal en Lars Vaessen te zien zijn. De Komedie Over een Bankoverval is vanaf oktober te zien door het hele land. 

More Hot Stories For You


K3 Ontvangt Diamanten Ticket Award Voor Theatershow VleugelsK3 Ontvangt Diamanten Ticket Award Voor Theatershow Vleugels
March 25, 2023

Zaterdag heeft K3 aan het einde van de première van hun nieuwe theatershow Vleugels de Diamanten Ticket Award mogen ontvangen voor de verkoop van meer dan honderdduizend kaarten in Nederland en Vlaanderen. Op het toneel, ten overstaande van het enthousiaste publiek kregen Hanne, Marthe en Julia uit handen van Diego González-Clark deze inmiddels felbegeerde award.
Ziggo Dome Eert Jeroen Van Der Boom Voor Uniek Record Van Meer Dan Vijftig OptredensZiggo Dome Eert Jeroen Van Der Boom Voor Uniek Record Van Meer Dan Vijftig Optredens
March 18, 2023

Voor aanvang van het vierde concert van Holland Zingt Hazes in de Ziggo Dome Amsterdam heeft commercieel directeur Danny Damman Jeroen van der Boom in het zonnetje gezet. Als enige zanger ter wereld heeft Jeroen van der Boom meer dan vijftig optredens in de Ziggo Dome gehad. Een prestatie die niet onopgemerkt voorbij mocht gaan.
Diego González-Clark Speciale Gast In Nieuwe K3-show VleugelsDiego González-Clark Speciale Gast In Nieuwe K3-show Vleugels
February 26, 2023

In de nieuwe K3 theatershow Vleugels krijgen Hanne, Marthe en Julia een bijzondere gast. Diego González-Clark, die in de televisiedatingshow Prince Charming op zoek ging naar de liefde, verrast de zangeressen met zijn komst. 
René Van Kooten Vervangt De Komende Dagen Hoofdrolspeler Milan Van Waardenburg In LES MISERABLESRené Van Kooten Vervangt De Komende Dagen Hoofdrolspeler Milan Van Waardenburg In LES MISERABLES
February 18, 2023

In aanloop naar de galapremière van Les Misérables in Koninklijk Theater Carré op zondag 5 maart neemt René van Kooten de hoofdrol van Jean Valjean tijdelijk over van Milan van Waardenburg, die vanwege een keelontsteking niet kan spelen. Vanaf vandaag zijn de eerste try-outs van de legendarische musical in Kunstlinie in Almere te zien. 
Dutch National Opera and Ballet Presents Opera Forward Festival 2023Dutch National Opera and Ballet Presents Opera Forward Festival 2023
January 23, 2023

Urgent, compelling and extravagant. Dutch National Opera's Opera Forward Festival (OFF) is a contrarian exploration of as yet uncharted territory. OFF seeks sounds that are still underrepresented in opera through groundbreaking musical theatre productions, in-depth programs, and new collaborations.
share