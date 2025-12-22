Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards; Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Netherlands & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Justyna Borowiecka
- HEATHERS
- HEA
59%
Brittany Sanders
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
27%
Niamh Merritt
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Mike's Badhuis
14%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Viivi Valpuri
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
58%
Lynn Vogel
- THE CRUCIBLE
- InPlayers
30%
Ángela Sedeño Cacciatore
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
12%Best Direction Of A Musical
Sara Watts/Camille Gribbons/Shiro Mungai
- HEATHERS
- Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis
49%
Sara Watts
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
27%
Madison Jolliffe
- FOOTLOOSE (CONFIDENTIAL MUSICAL THEATRE PROJECT)
- The Cauldron
15%
Sara Watts
- A CHORUS LINE
- Happily Ever After Productions - Zonnehuis Theater
10%Best Direction Of A Play
Niamh Merrit
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Inplayers, Mike's Badhuis Theater
60%
Rae Gerritsen
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
40%Best Ensemble HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
60%THE CRUCIBLE
- Mike's Badhuistheater
17%A CHORUS LINE
- Happily Ever After Productions - Zonnehuis Theater
13%FOOTLOOSE
- The Cauldron
9%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Yann Belin
- HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
60%
Yann Balin
- THE CRUCIBLE
- InPlayers
18%
Yann Belin
- A CHORUS LINE
- Zonnehuis Theater-Happily Ever After Productions
14%
Yann
- FOOTLOOSE
- The Cauldron
9%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael Crowley
- HEATHERS
- HEA Productions
41%
Lori Evans
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions
37%
Elliot Morgan
- CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE
- Cauldron
13%
Michael Crowley
- A CHORUS LINE
- Happily Ever After Productions
8%Best Musical HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
59%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions
31%A CHORUS LINE
- Happily Ever After productions, Zonnehuis Theaterhuis
10%Best Performer In A Musical
Emilia Moscovich
- HEATHERS
- HEA
33%
Aoife O'Mahony
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- HEA
24%
Ties Jansen
- HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
10%
Camille Gribbons
- HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
10%
M Monteiro
- HEATHERS
- HEA
9%
Brittany Sanders
- HEATHERS
- HEA Productions
6%
Evelien Vermeulen
- CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE
- Cauldron
4%
Sean Olson Roy
- HEATHERS
- HEAP
4%Best Performer In A Play
Lynn Vogel
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Mike's Badhuistheater
59%
Christine Blakeley
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
41%Best Play THE CRUCIBLE
- Mike's Badhuistheater
62%WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
38%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marc de wolf
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
52%
Niamh Merritt
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Mike's Badhuistheater
32%
Ente Breed
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
16%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Nanda Dolman
- HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
30%
Yorgos Gerakianakis
- HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
21%
Evelien Vermeulen
- HEATHERS
- HEA
15%
Abegail Bercasio
- HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
14%
Ellen Brooker
- FOOTLOOSE
- The Cauldron
13%
Vera Sophie Huibregtse
- CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE
- Cauldron
6%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sutton Bowers Burman
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis
47%
Lydia Wapshaka
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Mike's Badhuistheater
29%
Sean Olson Roy
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
13%
Lynn Vogel
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
9%
Jeremy Keighly
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis
53%
Het Zonnehuis, Amsterdam
16%
InPlayers
10%
The Cauldron
10%
Orange Theater Company
4%
Plein Theater, Amsterdam
4%
Theater de Omval, Diemen
3%