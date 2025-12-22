Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards; Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Netherlands Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Netherlands & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Justyna Borowiecka - HEATHERS - HEA 59%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

27%

Brittany Sanders -- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

THE CRUCIBLE

14%

Niamh Merritt -- Mike's Badhuis

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

58%

Viivi Valpuri -- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

THE CRUCIBLE

30%

Lynn Vogel -- InPlayers

WYRD SISTERS

12%

Ángela Sedeño Cacciatore -- InPlayers

HEATHERS

49%

Sara Watts/Camille Gribbons/Shiro Mungai -- Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

27%

Sara Watts -- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

FOOTLOOSE (CONFIDENTIAL MUSICAL THEATRE PROJECT)

15%

Madison Jolliffe -- The Cauldron

A CHORUS LINE

10%

Sara Watts -- Happily Ever After Productions - Zonnehuis Theater

THE CRUCIBLE

60%

Niamh Merrit -- Inplayers, Mike's Badhuis Theater

WYRD SISTERS

40%

Rae Gerritsen -- InPlayers

HEATHERS

60%

- Happily Ever After Productions

THE CRUCIBLE

17%

- Mike's Badhuistheater

A CHORUS LINE

13%

- Happily Ever After Productions - Zonnehuis Theater

FOOTLOOSE

9%

- The Cauldron

HEATHERS

60%

Yann Belin -- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

THE CRUCIBLE

18%

Yann Balin -- InPlayers

A CHORUS LINE

14%

Yann Belin -- Zonnehuis Theater-Happily Ever After Productions

FOOTLOOSE

9%

Yann -- The Cauldron

HEATHERS

41%

Michael Crowley -- HEA Productions

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

37%

Lori Evans -- Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions

CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE

13%

Elliot Morgan -- Cauldron

A CHORUS LINE

8%

Michael Crowley -- Happily Ever After Productions

HEATHERS

59%

- Happily Ever After Productions

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

31%

- Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions

A CHORUS LINE

10%

- Happily Ever After productions, Zonnehuis Theaterhuis

HEATHERS

33%

Emilia Moscovich -- HEA

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

24%

Aoife O'Mahony -- HEA

HEATHERS

10%

Ties Jansen -- Happily Ever After Productions

HEATHERS

10%

Camille Gribbons -- Happily Ever After Productions

HEATHERS

9%

M Monteiro -- HEA

HEATHERS

6%

Brittany Sanders -- HEA Productions

CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE

4%

Evelien Vermeulen -- Cauldron

HEATHERS

4%

Sean Olson Roy -- HEAP

THE CRUCIBLE

59%

Lynn Vogel -- Mike's Badhuistheater

WYRD SISTERS

41%

Christine Blakeley -- InPlayers

THE CRUCIBLE

62%

- Mike's Badhuistheater

WYRD SISTERS

38%

- InPlayers

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

52%

Marc de wolf -- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

THE CRUCIBLE

32%

Niamh Merritt -- Mike's Badhuistheater

WYRD SISTERS

16%

Ente Breed -- InPlayers

HEATHERS

30%

Nanda Dolman -- Happily Ever After Productions

HEATHERS

21%

Yorgos Gerakianakis -- Happily Ever After Productions

HEATHERS

15%

Evelien Vermeulen -- HEA

HEATHERS

14%

Abegail Bercasio -- Happily Ever After Productions

FOOTLOOSE

13%

Ellen Brooker -- The Cauldron

CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE

6%

Vera Sophie Huibregtse -- Cauldron

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

47%

Sutton Bowers Burman -- Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis

THE CRUCIBLE

29%

Lydia Wapshaka -- Mike's Badhuistheater

WYRD SISTERS

13%

Sean Olson Roy -- InPlayers

WYRD SISTERS

9%

Lynn Vogel -- InPlayers

WYRD SISTERS

2%

Jeremy Keighly -- InPlayers

53%

Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis

16%

Het Zonnehuis, Amsterdam

10%

InPlayers

10%

The Cauldron

4%

Orange Theater Company

4%

Plein Theater, Amsterdam

3%

Theater de Omval, Diemen

Wrong region? Click here. Ontvang Broadway-nieuws op WhatsApp Ontvang de laatste updates, nieuws en exclusieve inhoud rechtstreeks in de app.

Netherlands Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. HEATHERS (Happily Ever After Productions) 59.3% of votes 2. ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions) 30.9% of votes 3. A CHORUS LINE (Happily Ever After productions, Zonnehuis Theaterhuis) 9.9% of votes Vote Now!