 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards; Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis Leads Favorite Theatre!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 22, 2025
Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards
Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards; Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis Leads Favorite Theatre! Image
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Justyna Borowiecka - HEATHERS - HEA 59%

Brittany Sanders - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 27%

Niamh Merritt - THE CRUCIBLE - Mike's Badhuis 14%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Viivi Valpuri - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 58%

Lynn Vogel - THE CRUCIBLE - InPlayers 30%

Ángela Sedeño Cacciatore - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 12%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Sara Watts/Camille Gribbons/Shiro Mungai - HEATHERS - Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis 49%

Sara Watts - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 27%

Madison Jolliffe - FOOTLOOSE (CONFIDENTIAL MUSICAL THEATRE PROJECT) - The Cauldron 15%

Sara Watts - A CHORUS LINE - Happily Ever After Productions - Zonnehuis Theater 10%

Best Direction Of A Play
Niamh Merrit - THE CRUCIBLE - Inplayers, Mike's Badhuis Theater 60%

Rae Gerritsen - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 40%

Best Ensemble
HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 60%

THE CRUCIBLE - Mike's Badhuistheater 17%

A CHORUS LINE - Happily Ever After Productions - Zonnehuis Theater 13%

FOOTLOOSE - The Cauldron 9%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Yann Belin - HEATHERS - Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 60%

Yann Balin - THE CRUCIBLE - InPlayers 18%

Yann Belin - A CHORUS LINE - Zonnehuis Theater-Happily Ever After Productions 14%

Yann - FOOTLOOSE - The Cauldron 9%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Michael Crowley - HEATHERS - HEA Productions 41%

Lori Evans - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions 37%

Elliot Morgan - CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE - Cauldron 13%

Michael Crowley - A CHORUS LINE - Happily Ever After Productions 8%

Best Musical
HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 59%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions 31%

A CHORUS LINE - Happily Ever After productions, Zonnehuis Theaterhuis 10%

Best Performer In A Musical
Emilia Moscovich - HEATHERS - HEA 33%

Aoife O'Mahony - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - HEA 24%

Ties Jansen - HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 10%

Camille Gribbons - HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 10%

M Monteiro - HEATHERS - HEA 9%

Brittany Sanders - HEATHERS - HEA Productions 6%

Evelien Vermeulen - CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE - Cauldron 4%

Sean Olson Roy - HEATHERS - HEAP 4%

Best Performer In A Play
Lynn Vogel - THE CRUCIBLE - Mike's Badhuistheater 59%

Christine Blakeley - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 41%

Best Play
THE CRUCIBLE - Mike's Badhuistheater 62%

WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 38%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marc de wolf - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 52%

Niamh Merritt - THE CRUCIBLE - Mike's Badhuistheater 32%

Ente Breed - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Nanda Dolman - HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 30%

Yorgos Gerakianakis - HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 21%

Evelien Vermeulen - HEATHERS - HEA 15%

Abegail Bercasio - HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 14%

Ellen Brooker - FOOTLOOSE - The Cauldron 13%

Vera Sophie Huibregtse - CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE - Cauldron 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Sutton Bowers Burman - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis 47%

Lydia Wapshaka - THE CRUCIBLE - Mike's Badhuistheater 29%

Sean Olson Roy - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 13%

Lynn Vogel - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 9%

Jeremy Keighly - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 2%

Favorite Local Theatre
Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis 53%

Het Zonnehuis, Amsterdam 16%

InPlayers 10%

The Cauldron 10%

Orange Theater Company 4%

Plein Theater, Amsterdam 4%

Theater de Omval, Diemen 3%

Wrong region? Click here.

Regional Awards
Netherlands Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. HEATHERS (Happily Ever After Productions)
59.3% of votes
2. ONCE UPON A MATTRESS (Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions)
30.9% of votes
3. A CHORUS LINE (Happily Ever After productions, Zonnehuis Theaterhuis)
9.9% of votes

Need more Netherlands Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos