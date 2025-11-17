DONNIE Comes to the Dutch National Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What happens when you take Mozart's Don Giovanni away from the narrative of the protagonist, and let the people around him tell the story? DONNIE is not only about the alpha male himself, but takes up the perspective of the entire classroom in which he exerts his dominance. Of his Best Friend, his mates, and of the new girl who challenges the status quo. Is the dynamic of the classroom really about boys against girls - or is it ultimately about humans against a system?

Poldertheater and Dutch National Opera have joined forces to create a raw, energetic retelling in which opera and hiphop meet, accompanied by a live band. The story is brought to life by young performers, aged up to 23, who take you on an explosive collision of styles, stories and beats.

In DONNIE, director Robbie Wallin and writer Roziena Salihu explore how relevant the themes from Don Giovanni still are today. They set their story in a secondary school classroom, where Donnie is at the top of the food chain. He makes the rules, and his Best Friend Appie – like the rest of the class – wouldn't dream of breaking them.

When Selina, the new girl, enters the classroom, the status quo suddenly is challenged. What happens when the balance is disrupted and the system is put under pressure?

