Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards; HEATHERS Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 29, 2025
Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards; HEATHERS Leads Best Musical! Image

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Justyna Borowiecka - HEATHERS - HEA 54%

Brittany Sanders - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 30%

Niamh Merritt - THE CRUCIBLE - Mike's Badhuis 16%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Viivi Valpuri - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 59%

Lynn Vogel - THE CRUCIBLE - InPlayers 30%

Ángela Sedeño Cacciatore - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 11%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Sara Watts/Camille Gribbons/Shiro Mungai - HEATHERS - Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis 47%

Sara Watts - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 30%

Madison Jolliffe - FOOTLOOSE (CONFIDENTIAL MUSICAL THEATRE PROJECT) - The Cauldron 13%

Sara Watts - A CHORUS LINE - Happily Ever After Productions - Zonnehuis Theater 10%

Best Direction Of A Play
Niamh Merrit - THE CRUCIBLE - Inplayers, Mike's Badhuis Theater 59%

Rae Gerritsen - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 41%

Best Ensemble
HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 56%

THE CRUCIBLE - Mike's Badhuistheater 22%

A CHORUS LINE - Happily Ever After Productions - Zonnehuis Theater 13%

FOOTLOOSE - The Cauldron 9%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Yann Belin - HEATHERS - Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 59%

Yann Balin - THE CRUCIBLE - InPlayers 19%

Yann Belin - A CHORUS LINE - Zonnehuis Theater-Happily Ever After Productions 13%

Yann - FOOTLOOSE - The Cauldron 9%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Lori Evans - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions 43%

Michael Crowley - HEATHERS - HEA Productions 39%

Elliot Morgan - CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE - Cauldron 11%

Michael Crowley - A CHORUS LINE - Happily Ever After Productions 7%

Best Musical
HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 56%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions 34%

A CHORUS LINE - Happily Ever After productions, Zonnehuis Theaterhuis 11%

Best Performer In A Musical
Emilia Moscovich - HEATHERS - HEA 33%

Aoife O'Mahony - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - HEA 26%

Ties Jansen - HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 10%

Camille Gribbons - HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 10%

M Monteiro - HEATHERS - HEA 8%

Brittany Sanders - HEATHERS - HEA Productions 6%

Evelien Vermeulen - CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE - Cauldron 4%

Sean Olson Roy - HEATHERS - HEAP 4%

Best Performer In A Play
Lynn Vogel - THE CRUCIBLE - Mike's Badhuistheater 60%

Christine Blakeley - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 40%

Best Play
THE CRUCIBLE - Mike's Badhuistheater 66%

WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 34%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marc de wolf - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis 54%

Niamh Merritt - THE CRUCIBLE - Mike's Badhuistheater 30%

Ente Breed - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sutton Bowers Burman - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis 35%

Nanda Dolman - HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 19%

Yorgos Gerakianakis - HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 13%

Abegail Bercasio - HEATHERS - Happily Ever After Productions 11%

Evelien Vermeulen - HEATHERS - HEA 10%

Ellen Brooker - FOOTLOOSE - The Cauldron 8%

Vera Sophie Huibregtse - CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE - Cauldron 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lydia Wapshaka - THE CRUCIBLE - Mike's Badhuistheater 59%

Lynn Vogel - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 19%

Sean Olson Roy - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 19%

Jeremy Keighly - WYRD SISTERS - InPlayers 4%

Favorite Local Theatre
Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis 53%

Het Zonnehuis, Amsterdam 16%

InPlayers 11%

The Cauldron 9%

Orange Theater Company 5%

Plein Theater, Amsterdam 4%

Theater de Omval, Diemen 3%

Wrong region? Click here.

