Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards; HEATHERS Leads Best Musical!

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Justyna Borowiecka
- HEATHERS
- HEA
54%
Brittany Sanders
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
30%
Niamh Merritt
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Mike's Badhuis
16%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Viivi Valpuri
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
59%
Lynn Vogel
- THE CRUCIBLE
- InPlayers
30%
Ángela Sedeño Cacciatore
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
11%Best Direction Of A Musical
Sara Watts/Camille Gribbons/Shiro Mungai
- HEATHERS
- Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis
47%
Sara Watts
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
30%
Madison Jolliffe
- FOOTLOOSE (CONFIDENTIAL MUSICAL THEATRE PROJECT)
- The Cauldron
13%
Sara Watts
- A CHORUS LINE
- Happily Ever After Productions - Zonnehuis Theater
10%Best Direction Of A Play
Niamh Merrit
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Inplayers, Mike's Badhuis Theater
59%
Rae Gerritsen
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
41%Best Ensemble HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
56%THE CRUCIBLE
- Mike's Badhuistheater
22%A CHORUS LINE
- Happily Ever After Productions - Zonnehuis Theater
13%FOOTLOOSE
- The Cauldron
9%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Yann Belin
- HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
59%
Yann Balin
- THE CRUCIBLE
- InPlayers
19%
Yann Belin
- A CHORUS LINE
- Zonnehuis Theater-Happily Ever After Productions
13%
Yann
- FOOTLOOSE
- The Cauldron
9%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Lori Evans
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions
43%
Michael Crowley
- HEATHERS
- HEA Productions
39%
Elliot Morgan
- CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE
- Cauldron
11%
Michael Crowley
- A CHORUS LINE
- Happily Ever After Productions
7%Best Musical HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
56%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions
34%A CHORUS LINE
- Happily Ever After productions, Zonnehuis Theaterhuis
11%Best Performer In A Musical
Emilia Moscovich
- HEATHERS
- HEA
33%
Aoife O'Mahony
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- HEA
26%
Ties Jansen
- HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
10%
Camille Gribbons
- HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
10%
M Monteiro
- HEATHERS
- HEA
8%
Brittany Sanders
- HEATHERS
- HEA Productions
6%
Evelien Vermeulen
- CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE
- Cauldron
4%
Sean Olson Roy
- HEATHERS
- HEAP
4%Best Performer In A Play
Lynn Vogel
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Mike's Badhuistheater
60%
Christine Blakeley
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
40%Best Play THE CRUCIBLE
- Mike's Badhuistheater
66%WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
34%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marc de wolf
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis
54%
Niamh Merritt
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Mike's Badhuistheater
30%
Ente Breed
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
15%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sutton Bowers Burman
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis
35%
Nanda Dolman
- HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
19%
Yorgos Gerakianakis
- HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
13%
Abegail Bercasio
- HEATHERS
- Happily Ever After Productions
11%
Evelien Vermeulen
- HEATHERS
- HEA
10%
Ellen Brooker
- FOOTLOOSE
- The Cauldron
8%
Vera Sophie Huibregtse
- CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE
- Cauldron
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lydia Wapshaka
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Mike's Badhuistheater
59%
Lynn Vogel
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
19%
Sean Olson Roy
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
19%
Jeremy Keighly
- WYRD SISTERS
- InPlayers
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis
53%
Het Zonnehuis, Amsterdam
16%
InPlayers
11%
The Cauldron
9%
Orange Theater Company
5%
Plein Theater, Amsterdam
4%
Theater de Omval, Diemen
3%