Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards; HEATHERS Leads Best Musical!

2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Justyna Borowiecka - HEATHERS - HEA 54%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

30%

Brittany Sanders -- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

THE CRUCIBLE

16%

Niamh Merritt -- Mike's Badhuis

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

59%

Viivi Valpuri -- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

THE CRUCIBLE

30%

Lynn Vogel -- InPlayers

WYRD SISTERS

11%

Ángela Sedeño Cacciatore -- InPlayers

HEATHERS

47%

Sara Watts/Camille Gribbons/Shiro Mungai -- Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

30%

Sara Watts -- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

FOOTLOOSE (CONFIDENTIAL MUSICAL THEATRE PROJECT)

13%

Madison Jolliffe -- The Cauldron

A CHORUS LINE

10%

Sara Watts -- Happily Ever After Productions - Zonnehuis Theater

THE CRUCIBLE

59%

Niamh Merrit -- Inplayers, Mike's Badhuis Theater

WYRD SISTERS

41%

Rae Gerritsen -- InPlayers

HEATHERS

56%

- Happily Ever After Productions

THE CRUCIBLE

22%

- Mike's Badhuistheater

A CHORUS LINE

13%

- Happily Ever After Productions - Zonnehuis Theater

FOOTLOOSE

9%

- The Cauldron

HEATHERS

59%

Yann Belin -- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

THE CRUCIBLE

19%

Yann Balin -- InPlayers

A CHORUS LINE

13%

Yann Belin -- Zonnehuis Theater-Happily Ever After Productions

FOOTLOOSE

9%

Yann -- The Cauldron

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

43%

Lori Evans -- Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions

HEATHERS

39%

Michael Crowley -- HEA Productions

CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE

11%

Elliot Morgan -- Cauldron

A CHORUS LINE

7%

Michael Crowley -- Happily Ever After Productions

HEATHERS

56%

- Happily Ever After Productions

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

34%

- Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis-Happily Ever After Productions

A CHORUS LINE

11%

- Happily Ever After productions, Zonnehuis Theaterhuis

HEATHERS

33%

Emilia Moscovich -- HEA

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

26%

Aoife O'Mahony -- HEA

HEATHERS

10%

Ties Jansen -- Happily Ever After Productions

HEATHERS

10%

Camille Gribbons -- Happily Ever After Productions

HEATHERS

8%

M Monteiro -- HEA

HEATHERS

6%

Brittany Sanders -- HEA Productions

CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE

4%

Evelien Vermeulen -- Cauldron

HEATHERS

4%

Sean Olson Roy -- HEAP

THE CRUCIBLE

60%

Lynn Vogel -- Mike's Badhuistheater

WYRD SISTERS

40%

Christine Blakeley -- InPlayers

THE CRUCIBLE

66%

- Mike's Badhuistheater

WYRD SISTERS

34%

- InPlayers

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

54%

Marc de wolf -- Happily Ever After productions, Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

THE CRUCIBLE

30%

Niamh Merritt -- Mike's Badhuistheater

WYRD SISTERS

15%

Ente Breed -- InPlayers

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

35%

Sutton Bowers Burman -- Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis

HEATHERS

19%

Nanda Dolman -- Happily Ever After Productions

HEATHERS

13%

Yorgos Gerakianakis -- Happily Ever After Productions

HEATHERS

11%

Abegail Bercasio -- Happily Ever After Productions

HEATHERS

10%

Evelien Vermeulen -- HEA

FOOTLOOSE

8%

Ellen Brooker -- The Cauldron

CONFIDENTIAL PROJECT - FOOTLOSE

4%

Vera Sophie Huibregtse -- Cauldron

THE CRUCIBLE

59%

Lydia Wapshaka -- Mike's Badhuistheater

WYRD SISTERS

19%

Lynn Vogel -- InPlayers

WYRD SISTERS

19%

Sean Olson Roy -- InPlayers

WYRD SISTERS

4%

Jeremy Keighly -- InPlayers

53%

Het Amsterdamse Theaterhuis

16%

Het Zonnehuis, Amsterdam

11%

InPlayers

9%

The Cauldron

5%

Orange Theater Company

4%

Plein Theater, Amsterdam

3%

Theater de Omval, Diemen

