Holland Festival Will Return in June 2026

🎭 NEW! Netherlands Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Netherlands & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 79th Holland Festival is set to bring a vibrant slate of theater, music and performance art to venues across Amsterdam and beyond from June 3 to June 28, 2026. Organizers have already announced the first four performances — including Hildur Guðnadóttir collaborating with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra in a concert titled Nærmynd, which will feature film-score compositions alongside contemporary classical works at the famed Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

The festival’s full program is slated for release in early March 2026; until then, patrons can purchase tickets for the initial performances, while general ticket sales began Nov. 25, 2025. hollandfestival.nl+1 Those attending are encouraged to check the Holland Festival website for updates on individual show times, venue assignments and ticket availability.

With its mix of avant-garde performance, orchestral concerts and cross-disciplinary art experiments, Holland Festival 2026 promises to offer Amsterdam audiences a bold, wide ranging snapshot of contemporary European performing arts, making it one of the season’s most anticipated cultural events.

Ontvang Broadway-nieuws op WhatsApp Ontvang de laatste updates, nieuws en exclusieve inhoud rechtstreeks in de app.