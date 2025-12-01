 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Holland Festival Will Return in June 2026

The festival will run June 3 to June 28, 2026.

By: Dec. 01, 2025
Holland Festival Will Return in June 2026 Image

The 79th Holland Festival is set to bring a vibrant slate of theater, music and performance art to venues across Amsterdam and beyond from June 3 to June 28, 2026. Organizers have already announced the first four performances — including Hildur Guðnadóttir collaborating with the Iceland Symphony Orchestra in a concert titled Nærmynd, which will feature film-score compositions alongside contemporary classical works at the famed Concertgebouw in Amsterdam. 

The festival’s full program is slated for release in early March 2026; until then, patrons can purchase tickets for the initial performances, while general ticket sales began Nov. 25, 2025. hollandfestival.nl+1 Those attending are encouraged to check the Holland Festival website for updates on individual show times, venue assignments and ticket availability.

With its mix of avant-garde performance, orchestral concerts and cross-disciplinary art experiments, Holland Festival 2026 promises to offer Amsterdam audiences a bold, wide ranging snapshot of contemporary European performing arts, making it one of the season’s most anticipated cultural events.




Need more Netherlands Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos