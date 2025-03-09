Photos: Nashville Ballet's 36th Annual Ballet Ball 

Patrons recently enjoyed a star-studded event during Nashville Ballet's 36th Annual Ballet Ball at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Ballet Ball Chairs, Ana Cristina Cash and Angela Bostelman-Kaczmarek, along with Vicki Horne serving as honorary chair, steered the annual black-tie gala that raises critical funds for the mission of Nashville Ballet’s Community Engagement and Education Initiatives.

Ballet Ball is Nashville Ballet’s most elegant annual fundraiser, bringing together the city’s most prominent philanthropists and patrons of the arts for an elaborate black-tie affair. The evening included an exclusive performance by Nashville Ballet company artists accompanied by Nashville music artists Mickey Guyton and The War And Treaty. Ballet Ball and Late Party guests took to the floor to dance the night away to some great music.

These funds raised provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and Community Engagement programming and brings dance education to youth in Middle Tennessee.

SPECIAL MOMENT OF NOTE: A special evening moment was when beloved Nashville Ballet company artist, Owen Thorne, retiring at the end of this season, dedicated his performance to honor his mother, Heather Thorne. Heather has been a steadfast advocate for Nashville Ballet for over 24 years – serving throughout that time as President of Friends of Nashville Ballet, Nashville Ballet Board President, and a driving force behind key initiatives like the ELEVATE Campaign and Strategic Planning Committees, in addition to serving as a performance photographer.



36th Annual Nashville Ballet Ball featuring event vendors including AmosEvents and Lipman Brothers, Inc



L-R: Nashville Ballet company artist, Owen Thorne, and his mother, Heather Thorne.



The War And Treaty, 2025 Ballet Ball Headline Entertainment with Nashville Ballet Company Artists



The War And Treaty, 2025 Ballet Ball Headline Entertainment



Nashville Ballet Company Artists, Owen Thorne and Jamie Kopit



John Carter Cash, Ana Cristina Cash (Ballet Ball Chair), Nick Mullikin (Nashville Ballet Artistic Director & CEO), Angela Bostelman-Kaczmarek (Ballet Ball Chair), and Thomas Kaczmarek



Ana Cristina Cash (Ballet Ball Chair), Vicki Horne (Ballet Ball Honorary Chair), and Angela Bostelman-Kaczmarek (Ballet Ball Chair)



Ballet Ball Late Party Chairs: Jeremy Hunziker, Sara Puryear Hunziker, Mary Elizabeth Colton and Ben Shankle.



Mickey Guyton, 2025 Ballet Ball Headline Entertainment