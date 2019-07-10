Hudson Valley To Perform LIVE On TODAY IN NASHVILLE

Nashville based band, Hudson Valley, will be making their television debut on Today In Nashville on Thursday, July 11th at 11am CST on WSM-TV Channel 4.

After landing in Nashville in 2018, Owens hit the ground running with a group of musical kindred spirits; Richie Owens on drums, Andrew Kosek on bass, and Matt Farinelli on guitar. They formed "Hudson Valley" and began playing shows around Music City at such Nashville hotspots as The Sutler Saloon, The Listening Room, 3rd and Lindsley, the infamous Whiskey Jam and The Bluebird Cafe.

Hudson Valley's debut EP "Seven" debuted at #17 on the iTunes Country Album Chart this past May, and lead single "Can't Have Nothin' Nice" is currently in heavy rotation at Radio Disney Country. Recently, they signed a publicity deal with Nashville-based PR firm, Longarrow Publicity and currently signed with record label, Go Long Entertainment.

You can learn more about Hudson Valley by visiting www.hudsonvalleyband.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





