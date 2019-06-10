African Pride Gospel SuperFest Live TV Recording Set For 6/22, Hosted By Wendy Raquel Robinson

The 19th Annual African Pride Gospel SuperFest TV spectacular presented by The Cartwright Foundation is set for June 22, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio at the $100 million Schuster Performing Arts Center. Hosted by NAACP Image® Award-Winning Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, this year's star-studded CELEBRATION OF GOSPEL music will include performances from the biggest names in Gospel. The show's Lifetime Achievement honors are being awarded toPastor Donnie McClurkin and The Rance Allen Group for their trailblazing and transformative music and ministries.

Unity Media Limited of Ohio, the show's creator, is producing the concert-event and international television recording. "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome African Pride as our title sponsor for 2019 and we have been blessed and very fortunate to remain relevant to our viewers, the gospel music fan-base and to corporate America," says Bobby Cartwright, Jr. who is the show's executive producer and founder. "Our African Pride family is excited to partner with the Gospel SuperFest as their 2019 title sponsor," says Kendria Strong, African Pride director of marketing. "Gospel music is a staple in many homes and communities that we serve, and we look forward to joining the Gospel SuperFest team for what will surely be an empowering celebration."

The evening's mega lineup includes Deitrick Haddon, Tina Campbell, Tye Tribbett, Ricky Dillard & New G, J. Moss, Bri, Tonya Baker, Byron Cage, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Isabel Davis, and Jonathan Nelson. Also scheduled to appear are Demetrius West, 21:03, Ted Winn, Sensere, Zacardi Cortez, Doe Jones and many other "surprise" special guests.

As the nation's largest TV recording in the field of urban-targeted- inspirational music, the Broadway-styled production draws star power from across the country. The SuperFest has maintained a consistent presence in broadcast Syndication for 19 consecutive years and has been carried by major TV network affiliates including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW, MYTV.

In the wake of the recent tornadoes that struck the Dayton, Ohio area, African Pride Gospel Superfest is partnering with St. Margaret's Episcopal Church to aid victims of the disaster. Donations will be accepted prior to African Pride Gospel Superfest Weekend and during Gospel Superfest weekend events, where attendees can drop off non-perishable items at donation stations at the venue. St. Margaret's will handle distribution of the donations to the community.

Ways to donate:

Donations are currently being accepted at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church for immediate help and support to residents.

The Gospel Superfest "Making the Stage Competition" on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Bethesda Temple Church will accept donations at the time of the competition.

The African Pride Gospel Superfest Live TV recording at the Schuster Center will receive donations on Friday and Saturday, June 21 - 22, 2019.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/gospelsuperfest/ for more details on donating to tornado relief.

Event Recap: The African Pride Gospel SuperFest is set for Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 7:00 PM/ET. Doors open at 6:30 PM. For ticket information, call 937-228-3630 or visit www.ticketcenterstage.com.

The African Pride Gospel SuperFest is one of the nation's largest TV recordings in the field of urban-targeted, inspirational music and entertainment. Founded in 1998, the show has maintained a consistent presence in broadcast Syndication for nineteen consecutive years. Releasing five one-hour specials annually, the shows are carried by major network affiliates including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW, MYTV and full power independent stations nationwide. The production is known for its elaborate staging, trendsetting production and Hollywood styled approach to gospel music television. African Pride Gospel SuperFest TV programming reaches millions of TV viewers annually via domestic Syndication and Cable. Previous productions have aired on TV One, Aspire, Bounce, TBN, Word, Daystar and ION networks making Gospel SuperFest the most widely distributed TV brand in the history of black gospel music. Gospel SuperFest has been supported nationally by Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Wal-Mart, Allstate Insurance, General Motors, Ford and others. Gospel SuperFest is a trade name of Unity Media Limited of Ohio.



For thirty years, African Pride has addressed the hair care needs of all hair types and textures whether natural or relaxed with brands like Black Castor Miracle, Moisture Miracle, Shea Miracle, Olive Miracle and Dream Kids. African Pride is committed to creating affordable, effective products made from quality ingredients and marketed with integrity and respect. For more information about African Pride's full family of products, visit AfricanPrideHair.com. You can also join the African Pride conversation on Facebook (@MyAfricanPrideHair), Youtube (@AfricanPride), and on Instagram and Twitter (@MyAfricanPride). To start your own conversation about the brand, use its official hashtag #FeelingMyPride.





