angente Will Celebrate International Women's Day This March

Tangente will present a double bill exploring female sexuality, of which the last performance will coincide with International Women's Day. Exceptionally, the show will be restricted to those 18 years of age and over.

After a successful run at the OFF d'Avignon festival, Choreographer Geneviève Smith-Courtois will present two solos with a post-pornographic vision of sexuality. With ∞POSTX∞, she asks: how do we shake up our limits without necessarily pushing them? First, performer Juliette Pottier Plaziat constructs and deconstructs feminine imagery using thigh-high boots and upper-body spiral movements. Then, on her back, Smith-Courtois continues the search for infinite motion as she revisits pivotal moments in her life. This quest leads to the projection of a most intimate landscape as a camera reveals the artist's internal movements.

"[...] the show is delightful, impressive, bearing the marks of a 70s aesthetic with its live video projection. [...] Here, the female organ is political, philosophical, and artistic. Video is used in a meaningful way and brings about a gentle, poetic reverie. What unfolds before our eyes is an experience of the strange and sensitive. Everything feels organic in this work. The simplest breath, the slightest sound, the tiniest movement offer as many doors to unexplored spaces of life sensations. Rarely do we get to experience such a high level of attention in a theatre [...]."

-Laurent Bourbousson, Ouvert aux publics

Toronto choreographer-performer Jane-Alison McKinney will complete the double bill with her solo There she was, in which she wonders: when are we at our most vulnerable? To answer this question, she explores chaotic sides of her personality. At first androgynous and fully embodied, she grows into a monstrous rendering of her femininity. Little by little, she becomes larger than life, completely assuming this version that stands in contrast to her own being. Perched atop her stilettos, she towers over miniature furniture. This is a study in risk-taking and our strategies to manage it: what if staying really meant having to run away from ourselves so as to survive? Here is a response from a woman who has chosen to provide herself with the means to act.

More infos : tangentedanse.ca/en/event/jane-alison-mckinney-genevieve-smith-courtois/





