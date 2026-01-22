DAVID YAZBEK: MY BROADWAY is Coming to The Segal Centre

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will present a rare and intimate theatrical event this winter: David Yazbek: My Broadway, featuring Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer David Yazbek, running February 21 - March 1, 2026. This special engagement offers Montreal audiences an up-close encounter with one of Broadway's most distinctive voices - live at the grand piano and happily off-script. Best known for celebrated works including The Band's Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Yazbek invites audiences into his creative world. The evening blends music, stories, detours, and sharp, dry humour drawn from a career spanning theatre, television, and recording.

“I would not let the theatre go empty. We seized the opportunity to bring David Yazbek to the Segal Centre for an intimate week of performances that simply do not come along very often,” says Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin. “This is a rare chance to be in the room with one of Broadway's most original voices, close enough to feel how the music is made. If you love musical theatre, this is one of those nights you rearrange your plans for,” she adds.

David Yazbek: My Broadway is a Segal Centre presentation that channels New York flair into a Montreal winter evening. Featuring selections from Yazbek's celebrated scores and albums, the performance balances intimacy and spectacle, showcasing his distinctive style - where jazz and rock influences meet sharp humor and emotional honesty.

A composer, lyricist, and performer, David Yazbek's acclaimed Broadway work also extends to Dead Outlaw and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, showcasing the range of his theatrical imagination. Beyond the stage, his career spans television, where he composed the iconic Carmen Sandiego theme song and won an Emmy for writing on Late Night with David Letterman. His recordings and albums highlight his signature blend of wit, heart, and musical inventiveness. Together, these projects offer audiences a rare glimpse into the mind of a true Broadway original.