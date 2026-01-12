PLAYING SHYLOCK Cancelled At The Segal Centre For Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The production of PLAYING SHYLOCK has been cancelled at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts, it was announced by Starvox Entertainment. The cancellation is due to unforeseen circumstances affecting the production’s planned run this winter.

“I was very excited to return to Montreal after many years to perform Playing Shylock at the Segal Centre this winter,” said Saul Rubinek. “However, I am in the midst of a personal issue, and I unfortunately have had to postpone my performance. I'm hoping this will be seen as a short-term setback and I'll be able to return to do this play I love so much in Montreal.”

Lisa Rubin, Artistic and Executive Director of the Segal Centre, added, “We wish Saul all the best and hope to welcome him back to the Segal Centre in the future. While our stage lights will be dark this January, we still have an amazing season of shows coming up at the Segal this spring that we can't wait to share with Montreal.”

TICKETING INFORMATION

Patrons who purchased tickets for Playing Shylock are advised to retain their tickets. Ticket holders will receive an email directly from the Segal Centre Box Office with further information regarding exchanges and refunds.