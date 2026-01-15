L'Opéra de Montréal Will Present the World Premiere of CLOWN(S) in 2026

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opéra de Montréal will present CLOWN(S), a brand-new, original work created entirely in Montreal by composer Ana Sokolović, with stage direction by Martin Genest. Driven by Sokolović's rich imagination and singular sensibility, this 1 hour and 15-minute opera, performed without intermission, will take flight with its world premiere on January 31, 2026, at Théâtre Maisonneuve of Place des Arts in Montréal.

Inspired by the world of the circus as well as iconic figures of cinema such as Fellini and silent film legends Chaplin and Keaton—and blending music, theatre, dance, acrobatics, and puppetry—CLOWN(S) offers a musical fable in seven tableaux exploring the cycle of life. Among the artists on stage, we find a figure well known to the public: high-diving athlete, circus performer, and Big Brother Célébrités Season 2 participant, Lysanne Richard, performing alongside the Dynamo troupe.

This fresco combining invented language, music, and magic immerses audiences in the fantastical world of the circus and its performers. A production that promises to amaze and move.

Surprising the audience, a car arrives on stage, releasing an entire inner and imaginary universe. A journey then unfolds through the great stages of life: birth, discovery, wonder, love, joy, conflict, sadness, and serenity. A tale in which clowns—sometimes in makeup, sometimes stripped bare—celebrate the grandeur of humanity.

Written for four soloists, choir, brass ensemble, percussion, and ondes Martenot, CLOWN(S) reveals a score rich in colour, texture, and distinctive sounds, reflecting Ana Sokolović's boundless imagination.

With CLOWN(S), Opéra de Montréal reaffirms its commitment to supporting contemporary creation and local artists. Entirely conceived, imagined, and brought to life by Québec and Canadian talent—from writing and staging to performers, artisans, and musicians—this work pushes the boundaries of the operatic genre and illustrates the vitality of our artistic ecosystem. This ambitious production reflects Opéra de Montréal's dedication to giving a voice to today's creators, fostering innovation, and nurturing a renewed dialogue between tradition and modernity.