(LA)HORDE and The Ballet National De Marseille Will Perform AGE OF CONTENT

The collective (LA)HORDE and the Ballet National de Marseille are coming to Montreal with Age of Content, a daring choreographic creation that blends dance and digital culture. Presented by Danse Danse from February 27 to March 7, 2026, at Place des Arts' Théâtre Maisonneuve, this show brings to the stage 18 performers at the peak of their physical and expressive intensity.

Under the direction of the visionary trio Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, and Arthur Harel, Age of Content explores the place of humans in the age of online content, endless scrolling, and ceaseless self-promotion. In this deconstructed space-time, the borders between real and virtual bodies become porous. The scenes follow one another at a pace that reminds us of our compulsive gestures on our screens, carrying us from image to image, from emotion to emotion.

The show brings together a multitude of contemporary references: fight scenes from action movies, musicals, video games, influences from fashion, club culture, and TikTok challenges, as well as postmodern dance and ultra-physical performances. Never abstract, always embodied, (LA)HORDE's dance powerfully questions the transformations of our hyperconnected societies.

Age of Content questions the constant need for visibility and the gaze of others, which transforms us into both spectators and products. With this piece, the Ballet National de Marseille reaffirms its position at the forefront of contemporary creation.