Centaur Theatre to Present GOBLIN:MACBETH This Season

​A Spontaneous Theatre Creation starring Goblins Wug and Kragva, with music by Moog, Goblin:Macbeth is taking over the Centaur this spring right here in Montreal. An 85-minute roller-coaster ride, this uproarious and wildly inventive twist on Shakespeare's classic tragedy has no fourth wall—and will have you on the edge of your seat. Brought to life by Spontaneous Theatre who delighted Centaur audiences with their hit production of Blind Date in 2019, Goblin:Macbeth invites audiences to experience the Bard's classic tale of ambition, betrayal, and madness as they've never seen it before—occasionally improvised, always irreverent, and performed by Goblins!

In Goblin:Macbeth, a trio of Goblins stumble across a copy of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare and take over the Centaur Theatre to give the classic their own twist and take. The Goblins wend their way through the familiar story of the power-hungry Macbeth and his equally ambitious bride, resulting in a high-energy, unpredictable adventure that blends the weight of Shakespearean tragedy with hysterical moments of surprise and chaos.

Having played to audiences at the Stratford Festival in 2023 and Tarragon Theatre in 2024, Goblin:Macbeth is a spectacular mix of comedy, theatre magic, and the timeless poetry of Shakespearean language. Expect the unexpected as these larger-than-life characters reinvent Macbeth in their own unusual style, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. Goblin:Macbeth is a must-see for theatre lovers of all kinds—fans of the Bard, improv, and absurdist fun will find themselves enchanted by this audacious reimagining of one of the world's greatest plays.