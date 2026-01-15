 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Montreal Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Queer Magique - QUEER YIDDISH - Cafe Cleopatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Anisa Cameron, Genevieve Pertugia, Alexia Gourd - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Leah Toledano and Kari Valmestad - LITTLE WOMEN - Starcatcher Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical
Tracey Erin Smith - OUR LITTLE SECRET - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Play
Lisa Rubin - CLUE: ON STAGE - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts

Best Ensemble
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stéphane Ménigot - OUR LITTLE SECRET - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron Delaney - LITTLE WOMEN - Starcatcher Productions

Best Musical
THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society

Best New Play Or Musical
OUR LITTLE SECRET - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Musical
NOAM TOMASCHOFF - OUR LITTLE SECRET - Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Play
Helena Levitt - PAUL AND LINDA PLAN A THREESOME - D2 Productions

Best Play
JEKYLL & HYDE - John Abbott College

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Temo Edji, Sharon Malone, Lily Lachapelle - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Evan Brown - OUR LITTLE SECRET - Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Erin Yardley-Jones - LITTLE WOMEN - Starcatcher Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Cara Rebecca - CLUE: ON STAGE - Segal Centre for Performing Arts

Favorite Local Theatre
Segal Centre For The Performing Arts

