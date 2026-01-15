Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Montreal Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Montreal Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Queer Magique - QUEER YIDDISH - Cafe Cleopatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Anisa Cameron, Genevieve Pertugia, Alexia Gourd - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leah Toledano and Kari Valmestad - LITTLE WOMEN - Starcatcher Productions



Best Direction Of A Musical

Tracey Erin Smith - OUR LITTLE SECRET - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts



Best Direction Of A Play

Lisa Rubin - CLUE: ON STAGE - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts



Best Ensemble

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stéphane Ménigot - OUR LITTLE SECRET - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Aaron Delaney - LITTLE WOMEN - Starcatcher Productions



Best Musical

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Côte Saint-Luc Dramatic Society



Best New Play Or Musical

OUR LITTLE SECRET - Segal Centre for the Performing Arts



Best Performer In A Musical

NOAM TOMASCHOFF - OUR LITTLE SECRET - Segal Centre for Performing Arts



Best Performer In A Play

Helena Levitt - PAUL AND LINDA PLAN A THREESOME - D2 Productions



Best Play

JEKYLL & HYDE - John Abbott College



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Temo Edji, Sharon Malone, Lily Lachapelle - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cote Saint Luc Dramatic Society



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Evan Brown - OUR LITTLE SECRET - Segal Centre for Performing Arts



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Erin Yardley-Jones - LITTLE WOMEN - Starcatcher Productions



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cara Rebecca - CLUE: ON STAGE - Segal Centre for Performing Arts



Favorite Local Theatre

Segal Centre For The Performing Arts

