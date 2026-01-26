Lora Campbell Named Executive Director of Black Theatre Workshop

🎭 NEW! Montreal Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Montreal & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Theatre Workshop has announced the appointment of Lora Campbell as its new Executive Director. As the organization enters a new year, this appointment marks an exciting new chapter and the welcoming of a new team member whose leadership reflects BTW's values of artistic excellence, equity and community accountability.

Lora Campbell (they/them) is an award-winning producer, writer, director, arts administrator, and advocate dedicated to advancing equity, access, and creative sovereignty for marginalized communities. A disabled, transgender, non-binary cultural leader, Lora brings over two decades of experience creating and supporting spaces for artists historically excluded from mainstream cultural production. They have worked as a facilitator, mentor, educator, and advisor with numerous arts organizations, supporting projects by Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Trans, Disabled, and Deaf artists, among others. Lora has produced more than fifty film and theatre projects across Turtle Island, centering artistic excellence, collaboration, and community accountability across diverse cultural contexts. A graduate of Memorial University and the Canadian Film Centre, Lora has held senior leadership roles including Artistic Director of ReelAbilities Film Festival Toronto, Lead Creative at Waterford Valley Pictures, Mentorship Program Facilitator at Inside Out Film Festival, and Founder and CEO of Class ACT Productions and Organic Water Productions.

“I'm excited to join the BTW team to support the education programs, TYA tours and Mainstage shows from Canada's longest-running Black theatre company.

I'm looking forward to working with the incredible creative team to develop, produce and preform innovative and new work from Black Canadians.

As someone who believes deeply in equity across artistic practices, I look forward to bringing my experience and leadership to BTW as we begin a new chapter in its long and successful story.”

The Black Theatre Workshop Board of Directors and team are thrilled to welcome Lora Campbell and look forward to the vision, care, and collaborative leadership they bring as the organization continues to grow and evolve.