Jo Strømgren Creates A Unique Piece For BJM

With La revue finale, Ballets Jazz Montréal and internationally renowned choreographer Jo Strømgren invite Montreal audiences to immerse themselves in a work filled with vulnerability and raw emotion. Presented by Danse Danse from February 17 to 21, 2026, at Théâtre Maisonneuve, this unique creation offers a journey through the memories and secrets of a character experiencing their final moments.

Choreographer-in-residence at the Norwegian National Ballet, Jo Strømgren—also a playwright and director—is known for his eloquent dance, infused with humor and poetry. With La revue finale, he has created a work inspired by real events, transforming the intimate into the universal. On stage, the performers of Ballets Jazz Montréal revisit fragments of an existence while probing the mysteries of untold stories.

Beneath the apparent banality of everyday life, the work reveals the extraordinary secrets that each of us carries within us. With a dramaturgy inspired by cinema, this show invites the audience to explore memory, paradoxes, and the invisible stories hidden behind smiles.

During 65 minutes of dance, the audience is immersed in the highs, lows, and fleeting moments that have shaped a life. This reflection on memory draws its beauty from the immense sheet of paper that serves as the scenery, becoming a silent dancer in perpetual metamorphosis that poetically embodies the layers of our intimate stories.

The show is an ode to the wonders hidden in the shadows of everyday life, an invitation to lift the veil on our invisible stories.

Tour:

February 10, 2026 — Grand Théâtre de Québec (Quebec City, QC)

February 17–21, 2026 — Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts (Montreal, QC)