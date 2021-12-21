Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Quebec Closes Theatres, Bars, Gyms, and More Amidst Rise in COVID-19

Restaurant dining rooms can also stay open at 50% capacity from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Dec. 21, 2021  

Quebec has shut down many indoor public settings as of this week, including theatres, CTV News reports. Additional closed businesses include bars, taverns, casinos, gyms and schools. All were closed as of 5 p.m. Monday due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Quebec hit a new single-day record with 4,571 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

"The situation is critical," said Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé at a press conference.

Hair salons and personal care services can remain open under the new measures. Restaurant dining rooms can also stay open at 50% capacity from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Work from home orders have also gone into effect, and those who are unable are required to wear masks and keep a physical distance of two meters.

Health officials have not changed the limit for gatherings in private homes, which remains at 10 people.

"If we have to add new measures, we'll do it over the coming days," Dubé said.

Read more on CTV News.


