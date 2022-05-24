Programming Announced for FESTIVAL DES MUSICIENS DU MONDE'S 5TH EDITION

The Centre des Musiciens du Monde unveils the programming for the 5th edition of Festival des musiciens du monde, June 16 to 19, 2022, at the Saint-Enfant-Jésus du Mile-End church and at Lahaie park.

This 5th edition will honor the great virtuoso of traditional Afghan music, Homayoun Sakhi, as well as four original creations and the launch of new albums. An event of unprecedented artistic encounters, and an occasion to celebrate the timeless beauty of music, rooted in the traditions of the world.

"Our fifth edition will highlight the great virtuoso of traditional Afghan music, Homayoun Sakhi, in addition to featuring four new works and launching several new recordings. Over four days, immerse yourself in worlds where musicians blend past, present and future. An event celebrating the timeless beauty of world music that springs from various traditional sources, not to mention unique artistic encounters!"

- Frédéric Léotar, Executive Director, Centre des musiciens du monde

Outdoor activities for the whole family

Throughout the festival, a number of free activities and workshops will be offered to the general public. These musical moments, which will suit all tastes, will allow spectators to discover musical traditions from here and from abroad. Both young and not so young are welcome!

Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Main hall of the Centre des musiciens du monde

Body Awareness and Music Appreciation with Sadio Sissokho - noon

Iranian Storytelling Through Music - L'oiseau enchanteur with Kiya Tabassian - 2 p.m.

Syrian Musical Siesta - Arabic Kanun with Naeem Shanwar - 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 19, 2022 - Parc Lahaie

Introduction to Mandingo Rhythms (from Mali) with Adama Daou and Luc Bambara - noon

Klezmer Workshop - Bring your Instruments! With Gabriel Paquin-Buki, Clarinettist and Accordionist - 2 p.m.

Québécois Dances with Pierre Chartrand (Caller) and Nicolas Babineau (Traditional Violin) - 3 p.m.

New album launches

On June 17, Gustavo Beytelmann and Stick&Bow will launch their new album Piaccolla, Beytelmann: Veni, Vola, Veni, in which Beytelmann brilliantly revisits the works of the famous Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla.

On June 19, Les Arrivants will release their critically acclaimed debut album, Home, blending the traditions of Argentine tango, Arabic music and Persian rhythms. The Oraciones Ensemble will perform its first album, Lumières ottomanes. The ensemble delicately explores shared music along a spatio-temporal axis linking Asia Minor and the modern and contemporary Balkans to the Iberian Peninsula of medieval times.

June 16 2022 concert

Opening concert | Homayoun Sakhi & Kiya Tabassian

The great ambassador of Afghan music Homayoun Sakhi, incomparable virtuoso of the rubab lute, is back in Montreal for a memorable concert. Accompanied by his friend and colleague Kiya Tabassian, virtuoso of another emblematic lute, the setar, they will pay tribute to the ancestral cultures of Afghanistan and Persia. In this inspired dialogue will also participate two outstanding percussionists.

June 17 2022 concerts

Part 1: Manoel Vieira, Unakesa

Virtuoso pianist Manoel Vieira (Brazil) proposes a project inspired by music from his native country in collaboration with musicians Jean-Pierre Zanella (saxophone and flutes), Juan Cruz (electric bass/double bass) and Olivier Bussières (percussion). The fruits of this residency prefigures an encounter between the typical soundscapes of indigenous Fulni-ô music (northeastern Brazil) and contemporary music, through a series of original compositions.

Part 2: Gustavo Beytelmann and Stick&Bow | Piazzolla, Beytelmann: Veni, Vola, Veni

Gustavo Beytelmann and Stick&Bow will present their new album Piazzolla, Beytelmann : Veni, Vola, Veni. On the program of this concert, the works of the famous Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla revisited by the original arrangements of Beytelmann. The play of the interpreters and the complicity of the cello, the vibraphone, the piano and the marimba will invite you to fly off to the rhythms of a timeless tango.

June 18 2022 concerts

Part 1: Trio Geremia, Komty et Ricardo

In this project Komty, Ricardo and Geremia explored the landscapes hidden in their mother tongues: (Maka'a, from the eastern province of Cameroun), Spanish and Italian. The emerging soundscapes are being compared, superimposed, remixed in the effort of retrieving a sense of home through moving in two opposite directions: tracing back to the origins of one's own language while at the same time generating a new space of encounter with other languages.

Part 2: Watanabe, Graham and Pagé

Tenjo No Ao, translated from Japanese, means 'Azure of the Heavens'. This is the title of a bold new project featuring three unique musicians: Kaoru Watanabe, shinobue, ryuteki & Japanese percussion, Sarah Pagé, harp, koto & bass koto, and Patrick Graham, percussion. Tenjo No Ao is a manifestation of sounds alternately celestial and terrestrial, invoking gagaku and other traditional music of Japan, transformed through prisms of original composition, textural improvisation, acoustic spatialization and electronic manipulation.

June 19 2022 concerts

Part 1: ALBUM LAUNCH | Les Arrivants

Home is the story of a luminous encounter between three exceptional musicians from Argentina, Jordan and Iran. Amijai Shalev (bandoneon), Abdul Wahab Kayyali (oud) and Hamin Honari (daf) offer a subtle blend of Argentinean tango, Arabic music and Persian rhythms, inspired by traditional and contemporary music. Written between the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021 during the pandemic, Home is there first album released with the label Analekta and is a testament to the beauty of the musical bond between the three artists. A work that reflects cosmopolitan Montreal: a playground for exchange, a music that carries love and hope. Welcome Home!

Part 2: ALBUM LAUNCH | Ensemble Oraciones

Ottoman Splendours explores the music shared along an axis that stretches through time and space, linking Asia Minor and the modern-day Balkans to the Medieval Iberian Peninsula. Constantinople/Istanbul, Smyrna/Izmir, Andrinople/Edirne, Thessaloniki/Selanik, Monastir/Bitola, Sarajevo/Saraybosna... these are the principal sources that connect the music of the Ottoman era to Toledo, Cordoba, Granada, and Seville, which the Sephardim were forced to flee following the Reconquista, but whose legacy is preserved through Judeo-Spanish (spoken vernacular), Ladino (semi-sacred language), and related anonymous poetic repertoires or sacred. The repertoire brilliantly performed on this recording by Lamia Yared and the Ensemble Oraciones also reveals another influence in the shared Ottoman musical heritage, one shaped by the daily coexistence of the Greek, Turkish, and Sephardic communities, which, unlike the scholarly repertoires, was essentially transmitted by women.

About the CMM

Established in 2017, the Centre des musiciens du monde is a space for creating new work, training, dissemination and research and that celebrates our musical diversity in all its forms. In promoting harmonious coexistence, the Centre contributes to the strengthening of a society that values peace, sharing, and social inclusion.