Oktoécho Presents The Concert Transcestral At The Outremont Theatre Next Month

Oktoécho presents the concert Transcestral, on November 27, at 8 pm, at the Outremont Theatre.

An original creation of the Oktoécho ensemble, the event brings together 17 artists, singers, dancers, and poets from different backgrounds: six indigenous and Sufi communities are represented as well as musicians from jazz, classical and contemporary music.



Transcestral weaves together the sacred ancestral traditions of Sufi trance music and indigenous music from Canada. It is a true hymn to life, highlighting our perpetual quest for harmony and communion with nature.

Known for their unique musical contributions, rich in poetic lyricism and inspired by their ancestral lineages, innu poet Josephine Bacon, Sufi singer Anouar Barrada, Métis singer Moe Clark, Inuit throat singer Nina Segalowitz and powwow singers Buffalo Hat Singers (Norman Achneepineskum), along with Yoreme Indigenous dancer Sam Ojeda, and 10-year-old whilring dervish, Adam Barrada, create a striking blend of musical counterpoint under the artistic direction of Katia Makdissi-Warren.

"Although our music is not sacred, it is inspired by ceremonial music. The commonalities such as Earth, Healing, Tribute are at the heart of Transcestral," Makdissi-Warren and Clark explain.

The purpose of this music is to highlight the state of trance, more particularly, the state between trance and awakening. Within the Indigenous and Sufi cultures, there is a word for this state of ecstasy that lies between the state of consciousness and trance. Among the Sufis, it is called the Tarab. In the Anishinaabemowin language, it is called NÎWÔNÎSHÀN BUNN-GEE ET-WAWA NAEN DA-MÀN.

Starting November 15th, across all digital platforms, discover three tracks from the album Transcestral :

niki pawâtin (I had a dream)

Performed by Métis singer Moe Clark in the Plains Cree language. Composed by Moe Clark, Cheryl l'Hirondelle, Joseph Naytowhow. Arrangement: Katia Makdissi-Warren.

Ode à la terre

The singer Anouar Barrada and the Buffalo Hat Singers unite through melodies inspired by the traditions of both cultures (Sufi and Powow singing and drumming). Composed by Katia Makdissi-Warren (Lebanon/Quebec), Norman Achneepineskum (Ojibwe).

Nomadic Hunter

Music in the style of singing and pow-wow drums performed by the Buffalo Hat Singers revisited in orchestration and rhythmic of the United Arab Emirates. Composed by Norman Achneepineskum (Ojibwe) and Katia Makdissi-Warren (Lebanon/Quebec).

The full album will be released in January 2022.