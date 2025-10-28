KIMBERLY AKIMBO Comes to The Segal Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Segal Centre for Performing Arts and David and Hannah Mirvish will co-present Kimberly Akimbo, a musical that is as original as it is deeply moving, with book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This production will run from November 23 to December 21, 2025 in Montreal at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts, followed by an engagement at Toronto's CAA Theatre (January 15, 2026 to February 8, 2026) for Mirvish Productions.

Renowned stage icon Louise Pitre – celebrated for her roles as Fantine (Les Misérables, Toronto/Montreal/Paris), Donna (Mamma Mia!, Broadway/US tour/Toronto), and Edith Piaf (The Angel and the Sparrow, Segal Centre; Piaf/Dietrich, Mirvish Productions) – headlines this poignant and hilarious new musical about a teenager with a rare condition trying to make sense of family, first love, and the trouble she just might be in. Returning favourite Tess Benger, previously seen at the Segal Centre starring in the title role of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, joins the heartfelt production as Pattie, Kimberly's eccentric mother.

Set in a New Jersey suburb in the early 2000s, Kimberly Akimbo tells the unexpected and touching story of a 16-year-old girl living with a rare genetic condition that causes her to age four times faster than normal. As her body betrays her youthful spirit, Kimberly navigates a chaotic home life and teenage dreams with disarming determination, clinging to friendship, joy, and the desire to truly live.

At once sharply funny, profoundly human, and full of nuance, Kimberly Akimbo offers a fresh and heartfelt take on adolescence, difference, and the urgent need to seize life in the moment.

Praised for its emotional depth, finely drawn characters, and vibrant score, this musical strikes a rare balance between heart and humor. With music by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Caroline, or Change) and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole), it resonates with audiences of all kinds through its honesty and warmth.

Kimberly Akimbo is already shaping up to be one of the highlights of the 2025–2026 theatre season. With its universal themes, moving performances, and a wit that is sometimes biting but always compassionate, it promises joy, heartbreak, and moments that will challenge audiences of all ages.

“If her name is new to you, it won't be for long. Kimberly Akimbo is a story that lingers in the heart, and there's no better place to bring it to life than the Segal. After the magic of Titanique, we're overjoyed to reunite with David and Hannah Mirvish for a musical that will leave you laughing, crying, and thinking long after the final bow,” said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

Following a triumphant run on Broadway where it was met with critical and public acclaim, Kimberly Akimbo makes its Canadian premiere at the Segal Centre this Fall. It's a theatrical event not to be missed!