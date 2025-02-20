JULIEN DASSIN SINGS JOE DASSIN is Coming to Montreal at Théâtre Maisonneuve

JULIEN DASSIN SINGS JOE DASSIN is finally coming to Montreal for a one-night-only event on May 7, 2025, at Théâtre Maisonneuve.



Julien Dassin invites audiences to relive the greatest hits of his father, Joe Dassin, one of the most iconic figures of French chanson, whose timeless melodies have touched generations: Les Champs-Élysées, Et si tu n'existais pas, L'Été indien, Dans les yeux d'Émilie, and many more.



Julien Dassin, the third generation of a prestigious artistic family, continues his father's legacy while adding his own personal touch. With an impressive career spanning international stages from the Olympia to Salle Pleyel and worldwide tours, he brings a fresh and emotional interpretation of Joe Dassin's repertoire. For this special occasion, he has assembled an exceptional ensemble, the Orchestre Paris Tour Eiffel, featuring some of France's finest musicians.



Montreal audiences now have the opportunity to experience this unforgettable musical journey, where Julien Dassin's voice and talent merge with those of his father, enhanced by archival footage. A moment of pure emotion, where past memories intertwine with new ones created through this extraordinary musical encounter.

