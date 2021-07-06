Image+nation Culture Queer Inaugurates The First I+N StoryLab Queer Scriptwriting Project

image+nation culture queer launches I+N StoryLab / histoires queer contemporaines queer scriptwriting project in partnership with Telefilm Canada Montreal, July 6, 2021 - Under its new banner and enlarged outreach scope, image+nation culture queer is pleased to inaugurate the first I+N StoryLab / histoires queer contemporaines in partnership with Telefilm Canada.



Expanding its role in LGBT2SQ+ culture from presentation (image+nation.festival film LGBTQueer Montréal) to content creation, image+nation culture queer has initiated its first incubator-mentorship project. The I+N StoryLab / histoires queer contemporaines will bring five emerging queer content creators together with five queer filmmaking and producing mentors from across the country for a storytelling thinktank and scriptwriting initiative beginning in September and continuing with weekly mentorship sessions into Fall 2021.



The I+N StoryLab / histoires queer contemporaines will gather a roster of diverse, driven and above all creative emerging queer filmmakers with the goal of bringing their stories to life - taking them through the steps of script development, implementation and resolution.



Through workshops and mentorship, the I+N StoryLab / histoires queer contemporaines will focus on developing useful tools and strategies to foster authenticity, outreach, collaboration and connection through Storytelling. The I+N StoryLab / histoires queer contemporaines will provide participants with concrete means to create New Canadian Queer Stories that speak of contemporary queer perspectives and experiences.



With an emphasis on inclusivity, the I+N StoryLab / histoires queer contemporaines will include participants representative of our country's diverse regional voices - fostering content creation from distinctly Canadian perspectives and positionings while amplifying voices from francoqueers outside of Québec and underrepresented queers from Indigenous, 2Spirit, indigiqueer, BPOC and other racialized communities.



For details on how to apply, and more information about I+N StoryLab / histoires queer contemporaines, go to www.image-nation.org/en/in-storylab-en/ "This new initiative is a welcome addition to image+nation culture queer, building upon our vision by creating an inclusive and representational stepping stone to contribute to the telling of queer Canadian stories speaking of LGBT2SQ+ experience in our evolving contemporary culture.



We need more perspectives to be seen and heard in order to build an inclusive cultural landscape where all can see themselves on screen and hear their story. LGBT2SQ+ communities are many lives that co-exist and exist within their own communities.



This is a first step in our journey of making every story and experience count and be counted. We are proud to be able to offer this opportunity and look forward to evolving into a creative space where stories are made, seen and heard - and shared." Charlie Boudreau, director I+N culture queer. "As a funding agency, Telefilm is committed to recognizing and supporting the widest possible variety of talent," said Christa Dickenson, Executive Director and CEO of Telefilm Canada. "We understand that sustained effort and substantial mentoring support are required to nurture talent and that initiatives must be undertaken jointly with experienced, competent industry partners. Consequently, we are very pleased to be working with image+nation culture queer to encourage the development of projects that tell authentic stories, providing concrete assistance to ensure that the voices of Canada's diverse communities are heard." About image+nation culture queer A pioneer of LGBT2SQ+ cinema and culture for 35 years, image+nation culture queer is dedicated to sharing the stories and experiences of LGBT2SQ+ people. As its main production, image+nation. festival film LGBTQueer Montréal - now in its 34th year - is an annual inclusive 11-day festival, the oldest of its kind in Canada, featuring ground breaking locally and internationally produced films that strives to preserve the authenticity and diversity of LGBT2SQ+ voices. Our newest exhibition project, I+N festival courts queer short film fest pays homage to the short form film with its second season taking place July 2021.



image+nation's mission is to represent, protect and prepare the present and future generations of queer storytellers and media makers while building empathy through sharing stories with audiences here in Canada, and throughout the world increasingly with our ongoing collaborations with cultural events and new online initiatives.



Currently, image+nation is also developing a series of incubator and mentoring programs dedicated to nurturing emerging queer content, such as I+N Explore (started in 2016) and I+N StoryLab / histoires queer contemporaines launching in 2021.



Now into its fourth decade of showcasing LGBT2SQ+ culture, image+nation explores New Queer Storytelling and the uniqueness and universality of these stories; striving to promote diversity, inclusivity and the many intersectional aspects of queer voices, queer lives and queer communities. image-nation.org