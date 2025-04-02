WYO to Host Tribute to The Beatles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With a little help from our friends the WYO and brothers Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan will celebrate the awesome legacy of The Beatles Friday April 11 at 7pm with “Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience.”

In this performance, our friends, the audience play an integral role in choosing which iconic songs will be performed by completing request cards prior to the show — submitting their name, favorite Beatles song and the reason they chose that song. The cards are collected and two minutes before the show begins, a set list is made based upon the songs suggested. As an added treat, the reasons that the audience members chose those songs make up the narrative of the evening.

Every show is different, every show is interactive, and every show proves that The Beatles music truly is the soundtrack to our lives.

