UPTOWN: The Music Of Motown Comes To Alberta Bair Theater

Alberta Bair Theater will present UPTOWN: The Music of Motown on Saturday, April 12, at 7:30 PM. From New York City, the epicenter of contemporary Pop and Soul, Uptown is a group of men who combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today.

The perfect mix of Bruno Mars caliber stage presence with the vocals of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. You've never seen anything like Uptown!

Each member of the collective is a soloist, bringing a unique flavor of performance that will have any crowd on their feet dancing and singing along. Regardless of the genre or era of music, The Uptown Show exudes freshness and fun in a way that everyone will enjoy. Choreography, Vocals and Stage Presence. You do not want to miss out on Uptown.

Tickets, $48, $38; $28 Student+ non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturday 10 AM-2 PM at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

