LIVE FROM LAUREL CANYON Announced at The Ellen Theatre

The evening will celebrate legendary artists such as The Mamas and The Papas, the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, James Taylor, and more.

Jan. 10, 2022  
"Live from Laurel Canyon - Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock" appears at The Ellen, Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 PM.

This concert is a 90 minute retrospective of music and stories of some of the most influential artists who lived in Laurel Canyon between 1965 and 1975. Laurel Canyon was a community of artists who would forge new genres of music and forever change the look, sound and attitude of American pop music.

The evening will celebrate legendary artists such as The Mamas and The Papas, the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, James Taylor, Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Linda Ronstadt. Much more than a 'tribute' act, LIVE from Laurel Canyon not only performs timeless classics, but shares the stories that inspired them.

Tickets to LIVE from Laurel Canyon are $35.50 and may be purchased online at theellentheatre.org or by calling The Ellen box office at (406)-585-5885. For the safety of all, masks are required for attendance.


