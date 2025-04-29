Jalan Crossland Will Perform at the WYO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wyoming’s own award-winning guitarist and banjo virtuoso Jalan Crossland will perform live at the WYO Performing Arts & Education Center at 7 p.m. May 3.

Hailing from the small mountain town of Ten Sleep, Crossland has garnered national acclaim for his unique blend of bluegrass, Americana and alternative country. His storytelling prowess brings to life tales of the American West, capturing audiences with songs about drinkin', fightin', hobos and trailer park fires.

With accolades including the Wyoming Governor’s Arts Award and the State Flatpick Championship title, Crossland’s performances are a testament to his exceptional talent and deep roots in Wyoming's musical heritage. His album, “Singalongs For The Apocalypse,” won Wyoming Public Radio’s People’s Choice - Album Of The Year award. Crossland has opened for, or shared concert stages with, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Charlie Daniels and more.

Tickets for the show cost $26 for adults, $24 for seniors and military and $19 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online, or by phone at 307.674.9082.

