Alberta Bair Theater Has Been Awarded $500,000 by Murdock Trust

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust awarded a $500,000 grant to Alberta Bair Theater's Capital Campaign to help fund the theater's $13.6 million renovation and expansion.

"We are thrilled to receive this level of support for and commitment to the capital campaign," said Jan Dietrich, executive director of Alberta Bair Theater. "This generous grant from the Murdock Trust brings ABT much closer to achieving its $13.6 million funding goal. This leaves us $600,000 to raise."

Dietrich says the ongoing commitment by M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust to the performing arts in our community highlights their goal to invest in local communities. The Murdock Trust has been a longtime proponent of ABT's mission to bring the excitement of the performing arts to Big Sky Country through quality programming, arts education, cultural diversity, community partnerships and exceptional customer service. This recent gift helps insure a brick and mortar home for the performing arts in our region.

"The end is near! Wrapping up the current ambitious renovation capital campaign, that is," says Ron Yates, Jr, CPA, ABT Board Chair, "and we couldn't be more excited. Thanks to the tremendous support and generosity of our patrons, board members, staff, community businesses, individual supporters, City of Billings, and charitable organizations such as the Bair Family Trust and the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, we have been able to raise an incredible amount in record time. Jack Murdock led an adventurous life and storied business career. His spirit and legacy continue through the good work of the Trust that bears his name. We are eternally grateful."

For more than 30 years Alberta Bair Theater has presented the best of Broadway touring productions, world class dance and theatre, and Grammy awarded artists. Local organizations such as the Billings Symphony and Billings Community Band present concerts and local dance studios present annual recitals. More than one million people have enjoyed a performance at Alberta Bair Theater over the course of the past three decades without any major capital improvements.

This renovation and expansion will improve the theater experience for patrons, artists, and staff and expands the footprint on both the east and south sides of the theater to increase the lobby space and allow for an elevator. Restrooms will be added on the lobby and mezzanine levels. More than half of the project is funding infrastructure to meet the needs of artists and touring companies.

For further information regarding this historic renovation or to donate, please contact Jan Dietrich at (406) 294-5201 or jdietrich@albertabairtheater.org.





