Theatre Coup d'Etat Presents Virtual Reading of ONE FLEA SPARE

May 8, 2020 Join Theatre Coup d'Etat in a virtual reading of One Flea Spare by Naomi Wallace for the final night of #GiveAtHomeMN on Friday, May 8 at 7:15pm! The event is FREE! Visit our #GiveMN page here: https://www.givemn.org/donate/Theatrecoupdetat.

One Flea Spare presents a world ravaged by the bubonic plague where power, sexuality, and class structure have been inverted. Playwright Naomi Wallace uses vivid poetry, life-or-death stakes, and darkly-twisted comedy to transcend the themes of the play with contemporary context.

FEATURING Morse - Briana Patnode Bunce - Tyler Stamm Mr. William Snelgrave - Jim Ahrens Mrs. Darcy Snelgrave - Ellen Apel Kabe - Brian P. Joyce

JOIN ZOOM MEETING https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84528763993?pwd=V3BzM0NjOHhsUXBhVGZwZ3lVL2JYUT09

Meeting ID: 845 2876 3993 Password: 186038

Can't join us but want to contribute? https://www.givemn.org/donate/Theatrecoupdetat

Original artwork by Avery Willmann (Tattoo Artist)

Produced by special arrangement with Broadway Play Publishing Inc, NYC, www.broadwayplaypub.com

Rogue Prince performance: free Friday showtimes 7:15pm (virtual doors 7:00pm) May 8, 2020

The show will run approximately 100 minutes with one intermission.



