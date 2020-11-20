The Guthrie Theater Launches Partnership With The Bridge For Youth and Reopens Online Store

The Guthrie Theater today announced it has partnered with The Bridge for Youth, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit that has provided safety and stability for homeless and runaway youth in the Twin Cities since 1970, as well as a medley of Minnesota artists to offer a thoughtfully curated collection of gifts that give back this holiday season. While the Guthrie's physical store remains closed, the theater's online shop offers shipping and curbside pickup. To learn more and shop, visit guthriestore.com.

Kay McGuire, the Guthrie's Director of Retail and Merchandising, said, "Soon after the Guthrie closed in March, we began brainstorming ways to engage our community and made plans to open the store online for the holidays. Early on, it became our intention to honor the spirit of generosity in A Christmas Carol by partnering with a nonprofit to offer products that would serve those in need. Given their longstanding mission of serving local young people, The Bridge for Youth stood out as an ideal partner, and we're honored to amplify their vital work."

She added, "I've always seen the Guthrie Store as a warm, welcoming extension of the theater experience, right down to the relationships we build with local artists. We're thrilled to expand our roster of makers, deliver an array of unique products that showcase their unique perspectives and offer shoppers a virtual experience that supports both artists and Guthrie programs."

Lisa Mears, Executive Director of The Bridge for Youth, stated, "The beginning of a new partnership that elevates awareness of youth homelessness through connection to the arts community in the Twin Cities is creative and exciting! At The Bridge for Youth, we look forward to seeing this unique approach to collaborative community impact evolve over time."

Together with The Bridge for Youth, the Guthrie Store will sell a fleece blanket with a water-resistant backing and carrying strap as well as a 20-ounce hot/cold thermos, both of which feature a limited-edition design that conveys the hopeful message that the sun always rises. Shoppers have the option to purchase these items for themselves or as a donation, in which case the Guthrie Store will donate the items purchased to The Bridge for Youth to help keep local youth warm and hydrated this winter. The blanket and thermos are sold as a bundle for $55 (plus tax) or separately for $30 and $25 (plus tax). The Guthrie will deliver all donated products to The Bridge for Youth in January.

In addition to offering show mementos, Guthrie-branded gear and unique gifts for youth and adults in a wide range of styles and price points, the Guthrie Store has long-held partnerships with numerous artisans, including Guthrie staff, who create products inspired by the theater or its productions onstage. While the Guthrie's stages have been dark, McGuire has fostered new partnerships with local and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) makers to develop one-of-a-kind products ranging from play-inspired prints to handbeaded jewelry.

Featured artists include: Ar Tea Bee (Taylor J. Bye), Artiste de Fibre (Theodore Stumpf), Charlinda Brewster, Marina Castillo, Create Laser Arts, Deneen Pottery, Duckie Uglings (Rebecca Jo Malmström), Global Mamas, Gramann Studios (dj gramann ii), Tashia Hart (Red Lake Anishinaabe), Maribeth Hite, Karin Jacobson, Knob Creek Metal Arts, Legendary Landmark Art Prints, Cindy Lindgren, Manida's Creations (Manida Sry), Becka Rahn, Margo Selby, SewMuchMoreStore (Lori Mapes), Molly Spilane, Spoonful of Faith (Jena Holliday), Steller Handcrafted Goods (Julie Steller), Kao Lee Thao, Tradition Textiles, Adam Turman, Wattle & Daub (Brant Day) and Elaine Woldorsky. Read the artist bios here.

About The Bridge for Youth

The Bridge for Youth is a Minneapolis-based provider of services for runaway and homeless youth. Programs include a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter, supportive housing, case management, individual and family counseling, and support groups. Celebrating 50 years of service, The Bridge for Youth is known nationally for innovative programming that prevents youth homelessness, reunites families and empowers youth to become healthy, productive adults. For more information, visit www.bridgeforyouth.org.

About the Guthrie Store

Inspired by the theater's productions and the artists who bring them to life, the Guthrie Store strives to offer a rotating collection of gifts, show mementos, Guthrie-branded gear and one-of-a-kind items by Minnesota makers in a wide range of styles and price points. The physical store is located on Level One of the Guthrie Theater but is currently closed for in-person shopping due to COVID-19. The online shop, which features shipping and curbside pickup (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), is available at guthriestore.com.

