THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Will Be Performed at Anoka Theatre This Weekend

Anoka High School will perform The Hunchback of Notre Dame in an outdoor production this summer. The show will also be streamed live, via ShowTix4U. Performances will take place on June 3-6, 2021.

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell's new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo's gothic novel.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful gypsy, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn't the only one captivated by her free spirit, though - the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the gypsies - and it's up to Quasimodo to save them all.

Learn more at https://www.anokatheatre.com/current-production.

STREAMING INFO:

The production will be available for streaming on 6/5 and 6/6, via ShowTix4u.

Click on the ticket link on this website on or after 6/1 to purchase tickets to the streaming production

The video will be "scheduled content", which means it will be live streamed at 7pm on the assigned dates.

IN-PERSON INFO:

No tickets will be sold at the door. Please either be ready to show your tickets (On your phone or printed out) at the door

Enter through the main entrance of the school. Ushers will guide you to the performance space.

There will be a 15 minute intermission. Indoor restrooms will be available.

Please bring your own blanket / lawn chair, and refreshments. Don't forget bug spray.

Masks must be worn while in the school building. Audience members may decide whether or not to wear them outside. Unvaccinated audience members are strongly encouraged to be masked.

No recording or photography of any kind is allowed.