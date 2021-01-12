Stages Theatre Presents An Encore Of THE DOT

Stages Theatre Company (STC) is excited to kick off its 2021 Out of the Box Season and re-discover the journey with THE DOT. Based on the book written and illustrated by Peter H. Reynolds with script by Jennifer Kirkeby and music by James Lekatz, this encore presentation of our 2020 dance collaboration was directed Sandy Boren Barrett & Ann Marie Omeish.

THE DOT is an Out of the Box experience that will be available for families to watch and enjoy from JANUARY 15TH through MARCH 18, 2021. It's a self-paced art filled viewing adventure that includes:

· Exclusive limited time access to a VIDEO feature performance.

· Art & Craft Kit supplies for up to TWO (2) children to create their own masterpieces

· An invitation to participate in a STC curated ONLINE ART GALLERY

· GAMES, ACTIVITIES and MORE connected to themes from The Dot

· PLUS: A LIVE Virtual Dance Class with Performers/Instructors from Escalate Dance and STC.

Patrons will purchase their 7 day viewing window which culminates A LIVE Virtual Dance Class with Performers/Instructors from Escalate Dance and STC (Reliable internet access required.). The video presentation of the Dot lasts just under an hour and is recommended for ages 3-8. Visit stagestheatre.org for purchasing options, or call the Box Office at (952) 979-1111, option 4. The cost is $50* per experience, $10 per additional set(s) of arts and crafts. * Includes $5 ticket handling fee. Teachers & educators interested in a virtual field trip with curriculum based on The Dot should visit: www.stagestheatre.org/classroom

When Vashti's teacher asks her to draw a picture, Vashti insists she's not an artist and makes an angry dot to prove her point. But when her teacher frames her dot and hangs it up, Vashti is sent on a surprising journey of self-discovery. This charming fable about the power of the creative spirit comes to life through music and dance. This encore presentation of our adaptation of the award-winning book by Peter H. Reynolds a delightful continuation of our collaboration with Escalate Dance that brought you Owl Moon, The Mitten, Twelve Dancing Princesses and The Snow Queen.

"What I love about this story is that out a simple jab of a pencil, the journey into considering herself an artist begins for Vashti," said Boren-Barrett. "Each Dot that Vashti creates has a story of its own and with each dot Vashti gains more confidence in herself. The production illustrates what Vashti actually imagines her dots to represent- and, like the imagination of a child, it is limitless, creative and fun."

THE DOT script is written by Jennifer Kirkeby, with music by James Lekatz and directed by Sandy Boren Barrett & Ann Marie Omeish.