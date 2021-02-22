Stages Theatre Company Announces 2021 Summer Theatre Workshops

Stages Theatre Company has announced it's full line-up of Summer Theatre Workshop offerings for 2021. Week long in-person or virtual classes for ages 4-18 will take place between June 7, 2021 and August 20, 2021 in three Twin Cities Locations: Hopkins, Minnetonka and Plymouth.

"We can't wait to get creative, sing, dance, and imagine, safely, this summer," said STC Education Director Megan Collins. "Another adventurous, creative and exciting summer awaits us! We have so many exciting things planned for your young person this summer."

Collins continues, "The arts are fundamental to child development and overall quality of life and we are looking forward to creating joy, wonder, and laying the ground-work for the benefits of participation in the theatre arts."

Summer Theatre Workshops schedules, titles and descriptions have been announced and can be found at: StagesTheatre.org/Summer

Week long camps for the following age groups:

4-6 YEAR OLDS

LOCATION FOR AGES 4-6 WORKSHOPS: Hopkins and Minnetonka

Students will sing, dance, and let their imaginations soar OUTSIDE this summer.

GRADES 1-3

LOCATION FOR GRADES 1-3 WORKSHOPS: Plymouth

Students will play, discover and get creative OUTSIDE this summer.

GRADES 4-6

LOCATION FOR GRADES 4-6 WORKSHOPS: Plymouth

Students will cultivate, develop and hone theatrical skills OUTSIDE this summer.

GRADES 7-12

Classes for Grades 7-12 will take place at the Hopkins Center for the Arts (HCA), home of Stages Theatre Company. Spend the summer with like-minded, ambitious, aspiring professional artists as you push yourself to go deeper, dedicating time to building & strengthening your technique.

C.A.S.T. Summer Showtime for Ages 10-17

The C.A.S.T. (Creative, Accepting, Sensory-Friendly Theatre) Program is for youth with Autism, or other Sensory sensitivities. C.A.S.T. students will work together to create and stage a production. Students will design sets, costumes, puppets and projections, adapt a script, and rehearse their parts, with the class culminating in a performance for family & friends!

Visit StagesTheatre.org/Summer for complete details.

STC serves nearly 150,000 youth (ages 2-17) and family members annually through high-quality

opportunities on stage, backstage, in the audience, and in the classroom. STC engages diverse youth from the community with themes relevant to their lives and involve them in creating inspiring works featuring meaningful roles for youth.

Thousands of young people have stretched for excellence in our classrooms. We believe the arts are fundamental to child development and overall quality of life. STC is the leading provider of theatre education in the state of Minnesota and we design and create programs that challenge and inspire students as artist and as people.