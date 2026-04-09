SCHOOL OF ROCK, HOW TO GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, and More Set For Children’s Theatre Company 2026-2027 Season

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Children’s Theatre Company has announced the 2026-2027 Season. The 2026-2027 Season will feature Pinocchio; two world premiere musicals, Twelve Kinds of Ice and Princess Kay of the Milky Way; the return of the beloved holiday tradition Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!; the playful adaptation Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical; and the Broadway smash hit School of Rock The Musical, based on the popular film.

The 2026-2027 Season will also feature a new Discovery Series, including three exciting shows in limited engagements at CTC: Havana Hop, Mr. Messado's School of Magic for the Young and Young at Heart, and Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Steel Guitar.

“This season at Children’s Theatre Company is about becoming—about the moment when a young person realizes they have agency in shaping who they are and how they move through the world,” said CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine. “Across beloved stories, bold new work, and music-driven theatrical events, we’re inviting audiences to experience joy, grapple with big emotions, and see themselves reflected onstage. As a company, we’re proud to be part of a national conversation about what theatre for young people can be, and this season reflects our ongoing commitment to developing new work while honoring the stories that have shaped generations.”

Pinocchio

The season begins with Pinocchio, a classic tale built before your eyes. Using only the tools of their trade—paint brushes, scaffolding, wallpaper rolls—five theatre painters inventively stage a spontaneous retelling of Pinocchio’s quest to become a “real boy.” Get real answers to burning questions, like: How do he and Geppetto end up inside a whale? Will the good fairy actually fly? And what’s up with Pinocchio’s nose anyway? Discover the truth, amidst a few lies, in this music-filled play where Pinocchio learns empathy and accountability, things that truly bring a person to life. Adapted and directed by Greg Banks, Pinocchio runs September 8-October 18, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This production is recommended for ages 5 to 10.

“I am thrilled to find myself back at the Children’s Theatre, and even more thrilled to be remounting our production of Pinocchio, a fabulously fast-moving show full of fun,” said playwright and director Greg Banks. “I am lucky enough to be getting the chance to work once more with some of our favorite actors from the Theatre, as well as a couple of fresh new faces, and, of course, the wonderful composer/musician Victor Zupanc. I hope you enjoy the show as much as I am looking forward to directing it!”

Twelve Kinds of Ice

Next, the world premiere musical Twelve Kinds of Ice takes the stage at CTC. Glide through the ever-shifting magic of winter as Ellen recalls childhood memories of icy adventures with her loving father. In this world premiere musical, cold temperatures and warm hearts unite to tell a tender story that takes us from spotting the first glaze of ice to building an ice rink and hosting skating shows, hockey games, and moonlit solos. Watch in awe as ice freezes before your very eyes, then melts your heart. Directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine, Twelve Kinds of Ice features book, music, and lyrics by Ben Steinfeld. Twelve Kinds of Ice runs October 13-November 22, 2026, on the Cargill Stage, and is best for ages 10 and up.

“Twelve Kinds of Ice trusts young audiences with emotional depth in a way that feels both rare and necessary,” said director Rick Dildine. “It’s a story about grief, friendship, and the quiet ways we find our way back to one another. At CTC, we believe young people deserve work that meets them with honesty and artistry, and this piece is a powerful example of how intimate, human storytelling can resonate on a national stage.”

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Up next, CTC’s beloved holiday tradition Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! returns after last year’s sold-out run. In this hit musical spectacular, the grumpy green Grinch hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the cheerful Whos of Whoville—snatching trees, swiping stockings, and sneaking away with every last present. But when one small voice and a spark of holiday spirit shine through, the Grinch begins to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Filled with music, mischief, and Seussian charm, this joyful production sparkles with laughs, warmth, and a little holiday magic your family will love. Directed by CTC Acting Company member Dean Holt, Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! runs November 3, 2026-January 3, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This production is best enjoyed by ages 5 and up.

"It is an absolute pleasure to, once again, spend the holidays in Whoville,” said director Dean Holt. “My goal always is to create a room of joy, curiosity, and wonder that extends into the audience as well. This show belongs to all of us, young and old; it represents our collective heart that grows three sizes each holiday season as we gather in the glow of family, friends, and loved ones. I am honored to share this tradition, this tender story, and the unmatched experience of live theatre with all of you."

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical

The new year begins with Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical, a playful adaptation of every kid’s favorite alphabet book! From adventurous A, B, and C to the lonely balladeer Z, little letters take on big personalities as they’re puppeteered up the coconut tree to a mixtape of musical styles. And look who’s coming—LMNOP, an inseparable boy band with a chart-topping bop! Sing, dance, and skit skat skoodle doot in this joyful celebration of music and literacy—perfect for younger audiences and their families, with plenty of chances to clap and join the fun. Written and directed by Nina Meehan, with music and lyrics by Austin Zumbro, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical runs January 12-February 7, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. This show is recommended for ages 4 to 7.

"I am absolutely thrilled to bring Chicka Chicka Boom Boom to the Children’s Theatre Company for the 2026-2027 Season,” said playwright and director Nina Meehan. “Seattle Children’s Theatre’s adaptation transforms the iconic alphabet story into a dynamic theatrical adventure that is bursting with music, movement, and audience engagement. It’s a celebration of language, learning, and the magic that happens when stories leap off the page and onto the stage."

Princess Kay of the Milky Way

Next is the world premiere musical, Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Who will be crowned dairy queen in 1980? Find out in this world premiere musical celebrating Minnesota’s state fair. Join the Berglund family as they navigate farm chores, Mom’s frozen butterhead, and teenage aspirations ranging from 4H contests and country music stardom to adventures in outer space (wait, what?). Experience the crowds, the foods, and a plot-turning ride on the Space Tower. The Petersons, Petersens, and Peterssens will all be there, plus a mysterious visitor who drinks un unbelievable amount of milk at the fair. Oh yeah, you betcha! Directed by Addie Gorlin-Han, Princess Kay of the Milky Way features book, music, and lyrics by Christopher Anselmo and Jared Corak. Princess Kay of the Milky Way runs February 23-April 4, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage, and is best for ages 7 and up.

"I am absolutely over-the-galaxy to have the Princess Kay world premiere at Children's Theatre Company,” said director Addie Gorlin-Han. “As a theatre kid growing up in the Twin Cities, CTC undoubtedly shaped who I am today. I'm thrilled to channel my love for all things Minnesota and bring together audiences of all ages to celebrate what unifies us and makes this great state unique."

School of Rock The Musical

The 2026-2027 Season concludes with School of Rock The Musical. Based on the hit movie, the Broadway musical School of Rock is a high-voltage musical comedy about finding your voice. When struggling rocker Dewey Finn poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school, he transforms a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping rock band with roof-raising energy. What begins as a wild plan to win a cash prize becomes an unforgettable journey of confidence, creativity, and rock ’n’ roll. With an electrifying score and infectious spirit, this feel-good hit celebrates music, individuality, and staying true to yourself. Based on the Paramount movie by Mike White, School of Rock The Musical will be directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine, and features book by Julia Fellowes, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. School of Rock The Musical runs May 4-June 27, 2027, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage, and is best for ages 10 and up.

“School of Rock is a celebration of young people discovering their voice and realizing their power,” said director Rick Dildine. “Beneath the energy and humor is a story about creativity, collaboration, and the importance of being seen for who you truly are. At CTC, we’re committed to building seasons that balance new work with culturally iconic titles, and this piece is a thrilling reminder of how theatre can inspire confidence, joy, and a sense of possibility in the next generation.”

Discovery Series

CTC will also introduce the Discovery Series for 2026-2027—limited engagement performances that transform CTC’s Cargill Stage into a portal for culturally vibrant storytelling, where every production invites audiences to experience the world through fresh eyes.

In Havana Hop, Young Yeila dreams of being a superstar, but her stage fright keeps getting in the way. When she visits her grandmother in Cuba, she discovers a whole new rhythm—adding a salsa spark to her hip-hop style. In this lively, audience-participation play, one dynamic actress brings three generations of spirited women to life. As Yeila learns about her roots, she finds the confidence to shine. Filled with music, movement, and plenty of chances to dance along, this joyful story celebrates culture, family, and the power of believing in yourself. Directed by Danielle Drake, Havana Hop is written, choreographed, and performed by Paige Hernandez. Havana Hop features original music by Nick “Nick tha 1da” Hernandez and Kris Funn, and will run January 22-31, 2027, on the Cargill Stage. Havana Hop is best for ages 2 to 6.

“It has always been a bucket list goal of mine to bring my original work, Havana Hop, to Children's Theatre Company,” said writer and performer Paige Hernandez. “As the nation's largest children's theatre, CTC exceeds all expectations, particularly with a multi-generational focus that encourages audiences to stay curious and to engage in cultural authenticity. For these reasons and many more, Havana Hop is a perfect fit for CTC and its audiences. I cannot wait to dig in and be in community with you all. See you soon, Minneapolis!”

Up next is Mr. Messado's School of Magic for the Young and Young at Heart. Prepare to be amazed as the wildly entertaining Mr. Messado dazzles audiences with astonishing tricks, clean comedy, and plenty of surprises. In this interactive spectacle, you’ll shout the magic words from your seat—or even join him on stage as a magical assistant! Inspired by childhood dreams sparked by legends like David Copperfield, this hilarious and heartfelt show blends storytelling, mischief, and a few life lessons into a joyful, unforgettable experience. Created and performed by Joshua Messado, Mr. Messado's School of Magic will run March 12-21, 2027, on the Cargill Stage. This show is best for ages 5 to 12.

"I am beyond excited to bring the School of Magic to the Children’s Theatre Company,” said Joshua Messado. “There is nothing more rewarding than seeing the spark of wonder in a young person’s eyes, and I can't wait to share this journey of mystery and imagination with the CTC community. Get ready to discover that the real magic is within you!"

The Discovery Series concludes with Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Steel Guitar. In the late 1800s, a young Native Hawaiian student named Joseph Kekuku made a discovery that would change music forever. Sliding a piece of steel across his guitar strings, he unlocked a brand-new sound. From Hawai‘i to stages around the world, Joseph’s “Hawaiian sound” inspired generations of musicians and helped shape blues, country, and rock and roll. Featuring thrilling live Hawaiian slide guitar, stunning projections, and a powerful true story, Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Steel Guitar celebrates curiosity, innovation, and the global journey of a sound that began with one young inventor’s spark of discovery. Directed by Eric Johnson, Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Steel Guitar is by Moses Goods in collaboration with Kealakai Center for Pacific Strings. Joseph Kekuku and the Voice of the Steel Guitar will run from May 14-23, 2027, on the Cargill Stage, and is best for ages 7 and up.

“When I first heard Joseph’s story,” said playwright Moses Goods, “I was filled with inspiration learning about how the audacity of a little Hawaiian boy impacted the entire world and I am so excited to share his story with CTC.”