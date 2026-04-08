Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from March 2026

Click Here for More on Around The BroadwayWorld

Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community. In this March 2026 edition, we're bringing you a fresh batch of standout reviews from regional stages across the country - from the world premiere of Mrs. Christie at Cincinnati Playhouse In The Park to touring productions of The Great Gatsby in Houston, Water for Elephants in Minneapolis, and Wicked in Providence.

Tony-winning Stereophonic lands at DPAC in Raleigh, The Hunchback of Notre Dame takes the stage at Hale Centre Theatre in Utah, and Safety Not Guaranteed makes its way to Signature Theatre in DC. Plus, get a first look at exciting new productions through performance videos and photos, including White Rooster at Lookingglass Theatre, the new tour of Kinky Boots, Romeo and Juliet at Arden Theatre Company, The Crucible at Washington National Opera, and the Manila cast of A Chorus Line - and so much more from across the BroadwayWorld.

Editor's Pick

Interview: Matthew Lombardo and Beth Leavel Tell the Tale of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL R. Scott Reedy | Boston After the headline-making 2019 run of his “Tea at Five,” which starred Faye Dunaway, playwright Matthew Lombardo returns to Boston’s Huntington Theatre April 3–18 with his latest effort, “When Playwrights Kill,” a behind-the scenes comedy about an up-and-coming playwright whose Broadway dreams are dashed when his female lead, a famously difficult diva, derails his play’s out-of-town tryout in Boston.

Interviews

Interview: Adam Grant Morrison, Albus Potter in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at The Fox Theatre Joseph Harrison | Atlanta The magic of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD has officially arrived in Atlanta, with the first-ever touring production now playing at the Fox Theatre as part of the 2025/2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season, running through March 15. To celebrate this landmark engagement, I caught up with Adam Grant Morrison, who stars as Albus Potter, Harry’s son, in this theatrical continuation of the beloved wizarding world. In our conversation, Morrison reflects on growing up in Atlanta, discovering theatre unexpectedly, stepping into an iconic role he once only dreamed of, and what it means to bring this magical story home to the Fox Theatre stage.

Interview: Eymard Cabling of MISS SAIGON at Short North Stage Paul Batterson | Columbus Growing up in Rockville, Md., Eymard Cabling’s fields of study were somewhat limited. Cabling, who will be playing the role of The Engineer in Short North Stage’s upcoming production of the epic MISS SAIGON, thought he had three career choices.

Interview: SoCal's Leianna Weaver Talks Lydia, Ghosts, and BEETLEJUICE Melissa Heckscher | Los Angeles Southern California native Leianna Weaver speaks with BroadwayWorld about what it felt like to land the role of Lydia Deetz in BEETLEJUICE, how she relates to the character, and some onstage mishaps (that may or may not have involved fire).

Interview: Theatre Life with David Andrews Rogers Elliot Lanes | Washington, DC Today’s subject David Andrews Rogers Is currently living his theatre life and a lifelong dream on the conductor’s podium as the Musical Director and Conductor of the new touring production of Disney’s Beauty and The Beast. The show begins performances here in DC on March 18th and will play through April 5th at the National Theatre.

Interview: Theatre Life with Suzy Eddie Izzard Elliot Lanes | Washington, DC Today’s subject Suzy Eddie Izzard is an award-winning performer, marathon runner, and author. Her tour de force solo show The Tragedy of Hamlet will be seen right here in DC at Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) from March 27th to April 11th. The show will be performed in STC’s Klein Theatre.

Reviews

Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at Cincinnati Playhouse In The Park Caroline Conard | Cincinnati It’s very seldom these days that an original play check sall the boxes, yet Mrs. Christie manages to do exactly that. A fantastical show with mystery, quirky characters, and deeper themes, Mrs. Christie is sure to have something for everyone!

Review: THE GREAT GATSBY at Broadway at The Hobby Center Brett Cullum | Houston The book is full of mysteries, unspoken judgements, and a vicious sense of classism mixed with ruthless self-preservation, and there is not a lot of this present in this interpretation, brought to life by Kait Kerrigan's book, Jason Howland's music, and Fitzgerald-inspired lyrics by Nathan Tysen.

Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis Jared Fessler | Minneapolis / St. Paul Water for Elephants has officially set up shop at the Orpheum Theatre, and it honestly doesn’t take long to get swept up in it. From the start, it feels less like you’re sitting in a theatre seat and more like you’ve wandered backstage at a traveling circus that just happens to break into song.

Review: STEREOPHONIC at DPAC April Sigler | Raleigh Stereophonic, the most Tony-nominated play of all time and winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Play, offers a compelling fly-on-the-wall look at a 1970s rock band recording their next album. With strong performances and music that feels like a character of its own, the show immerses you in the creative process, even if its scale and runtime occasionally soften the intimacy.

Review: WICKED at Providence Performing Arts Center Andria Tieman | Rhode Island One could be forgiven for feeling a little burned out on Wicked these days. After two super-sized movies and a press tour that seemed to last a decade, Wicked-mania feels a bit on the wane. However, there is no substitute for seeing this show live on stage. This show is more relevant than ever, and the current touring cast are exceptional.

Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Hale Centre Theatre Sydney Naegle | Utah Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Hale Centre Theatre Mesmerizing and a true Top of the World experience.

Review: SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED at Signature Theatre Aidan O'Connor | Washington, DC Nostalgia is a funny thing. It catapults the ordinarily rational into webs of what-ifs and immobilizes presence in the now. But what if you could turn back time to fix that one regret or evaluate outcomes of disparate decisions. Would you do it, or would you choose to accept your past as part of you. Safety Not Guaranteed at Signature Theatre takes that exact journey and winds up in an alt-indie-rock concert with a semblance of sci-fi and human connection. Much like most time machines however, it’s transcendent in theory but lacks flawless execution in reality.

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at WHITE ROOSTER at Lookingglass Theatre Chloe Rabinowitz | Chicago You can now get a first look at photos and video of the world premiere of White Rooster, written and directed by Ensemble Member Matthew C. Yee. The production has revealed an extension of its run.

Video: First Look at 'I Can Hear The Bells' from HAIRSPRAY at Casa Mañana Theatre Joshua Wright | Dallas Casa Mañana Theatre is currently presenting HAIRSPRAY, running through March 8. Check out a first look at “I Can Hear the Bells” in the video.

Video: First Look at THE BODYGUARD at The John W. Engeman Theater Joshua Wright | Long Island Watch a first look video of The Bodyguard at The John W. Engeman Theater, running March 12 through April 26, 2026 in Northport, NY.

Photos/Video: First Look at ROMEO AND JULIET at Arden Theatre Company Nicole Rosky | Philadelphia Arden Theatre Company has released production photos and video from its staging of ROMEO AND JULIET, William Shakespeare’s tragedy directed by Barrymore Award–winning director Amina Robinson.

Video: KINKY BOOTS Tour First Look Joshua Wright | Philadelphia Get a first look at the new non-equity North American Tour of Kinky Boots. Leading the tour is Omari Collins as Lola, Noah Silverman as Charlie Price, Sophia Gunter as Lauren, Jason Daniel Chacon as Don, Emma Dean as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George

Video: Hale Centre Theatre's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Joshua Wright | Utah Watch a first look video of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Hale Centre Theatre, running March 9 to April 25, 2026, with full cast details and performance schedule.

Video: Watch 'One Man Wrecking Machine' From Signature Theatre's SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED Michael Major | Washington, DC Signature Theatre has shared an exclusive look at the cast of Safety Not Guaranteed performing 'One Man Wrecking Machine.' Watch the video from Ryan Miller and Nick Blaemire's musical now!

Video: First Look at THE CRUCIBLE at Washington National Opera Joshua Wright | Washington, DC Watch a first look video of THE CRUCIBLE at Washington National Opera, running March 21–29, 2026, with full cast and creative team details.

Photos

Photos: The Cast of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL Meets the Press Bruce Glikas | Boston The World Premiere production of WHEN PLAYWRIGHTS KILL, a new backstage comedy by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Noah Himmelstein, will be performed in Boston. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!

Photos: CINDERELLA: A SALSA FAIRY TALE at South Coast Rep Joshua Wright | Los Angeles South Coast Repertory presents CINDERELLA: A SALSA FAIRY TALE, a bilingual musical by Karen Zacarias and Deborah Wicks La Puma, running February 20–March 8.

PHOTOS: A CHORUS LINE Manila Cast Meets the Press Oliver Oliveros | Philippines See photos from A Chorus Line Manila's press meet! Conrad Ricamora & Lissa deGuzman lead the all-Filipino cast at Samsung Performing Arts Theater, March 2026.

Comments

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...