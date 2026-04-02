Review: DOING 90 DOWN MEMORY LANE at Brave New Workshop

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Doing 90 Down Memory Lane at the Brave New Workshop is a laugh-out-loud comedy that feels like a fast-moving road trip through some of the company’s best sketches from the past few years. Framed as a springtime detour through Minnesota road closures, the show is a perfect mix of nostalgia and fresh humor, with a few throwback sketches that longtime fans will love.

The cast—Lauren Anderson, Denzel Belin, Isabella Dunsieth, Katy McEwen, and Doug Neithercott—has great chemistry. They bounce off each other effortlessly, switching from quick, punchy sketches to slower, more character-driven bits without losing the audience. Music Director Jon Pumper adds another layer with live musical numbers that are surprisingly sharp and hilarious, giving the show an extra boost.

Because the show pulls from three years of material, some sketches hit harder than others, but the energy never drops. The mix of classic hits and recent favorites keeps the pace moving, so even if one joke doesn’t land, the next one is right around the corner.

Director Caleb McEwen keeps everything running smoothly, and Technical Director Matthew Vichlach makes sure transitions feel seamless. The production doesn’t overcomplicate things—it’s all about letting the sketches and performers shine.

If there’s a tiny downside, it’s that the mix of older and newer material can feel a little uneven at times. But honestly, it’s a minor quibble in a show that’s mostly about fun, laughter, and good times.

Doing 90 Down Memory Lane is like a mini-vacation in sketch comedy form. Grab some snacks, sit back, and get ready to laugh—no one has to feed your cat while you’re gone.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

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