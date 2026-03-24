Children's Theatre Company to Launch THE CTC LAB in Minneapolis

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Children’s Theatre Company has launched The CTC Lab, a new initiative that extends the organization’s mission to educate, challenge and inspire to build essential life skills beyond the classroom and stage. For decades, CTC has helped young people develop confidence, empathy, and communication through the practice of theatre. The CTC Lab brings those same powerful tools to professionals and organizations seeking stronger collaboration, clearer communication, and more human centered leadership.Through interactive workshops participants actively practice skills such as listening, adaptability, storytelling, and teamwork. By creating space for reflection, experimentation, and shared experience, The CTC Lab demonstrates how the core practices of theatre can strengthen relationships and transform how people work together.​​​​​​​“Theatre has always been about more than performance,” said Ann Joseph-Douglas, Director of Education at CTC. “At its heart, it is about connection, empathy, and understanding others. The CTC Lab allows us to share those values in a new way, helping people bring greater clarity, creativity, and collaboration into their everyday work.”