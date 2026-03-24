Children's Theatre Company to Launch THE CTC LAB in Minneapolis
The CTC Lab initiative will begin operations on March 24, 2026, focusing on educational and inspirational programs for youth
By: Stephi Wild Mar. 24, 2026
Through interactive workshops participants actively practice skills such as listening, adaptability, storytelling, and teamwork. By creating space for reflection, experimentation, and shared experience, The CTC Lab demonstrates how the core practices of theatre can strengthen relationships and transform how people work together.
“Theatre has always been about more than performance,” said Ann Joseph-Douglas, Director of Education at CTC. “At its heart, it is about connection, empathy, and understanding others. The CTC Lab allows us to share those values in a new way, helping people bring greater clarity, creativity, and collaboration into their everyday work.”
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