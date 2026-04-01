Clare Fuyuko Bierman And Erika Ji Awarded Theater Latté Da 2026 Next Generation Commission

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Theater Latté Da has announced Clare Fuyuko Bierman and Erika Ji as the recipients of its 2026 NEXT Generation Commission, a program supporting the development of new music theater projects by women and artists of color. The commission includes a $20,000 award and an 18-month developmental partnership with the Minneapolis-based company.

Bierman and Ji were selected from more than 100 applicants. The program provides financial support as well as workshops and collaboration opportunities with the company’s artistic leadership as the new work is developed.

“As artists, Erika and Clare bring artistic rigor and sophisticated skill to their work along with a deep sense of curiosity, joy and innovation,” said Associate Artistic Director Elissa Adams. “We look forward to working with them to create a new piece of music theater that celebrates these qualities while also embracing the specific riches of our space, our audience and our community.”

“We are completely ecstatic and over the moon to be the recipients of the 2026 NEXT Generation Commission,” said Bierman and Ji. “We're honored to have this chance to be part of the Twin Cities community, and we are so excited to embark on this new creative journey with Theater Latté Da.”

The NEXT Generation Commission is part of Theater Latté Da’s ongoing efforts to support early-stage development of new musicals by underrepresented artists. The program requires that at least 50 percent of the creative team be women and/or artists of color and includes multiple workshop opportunities throughout the development process.

The announcement comes as Theater Latté Da prepares for the world premiere of MY ÁNTONIA, running June 3 through July 12, 2026.

About the Artists

Clare Fuyuko Bierman is a writer whose work has been developed with organizations including the O’Neill National Musical Theater Conference, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, and American Opera Projects. Her recent projects include Yoko’s Husband’s Killer’s Japanese Wife, Gloria.

Erika Ji is a composer and storyteller whose work has been presented by institutions including Lincoln Center and The Public Theater. Her projects include VISARE and Starsong, and she has performed as a musician on Broadway productions.

About the NEXT Generation Commission

The NEXT Generation Commission provides funding and development support for new musical theater works, including workshops and mentorship opportunities. The initiative is part of Theater Latté Da’s broader commitment to expanding the musical theater canon and supporting new voices.