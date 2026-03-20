THE WIZARD OF OZ Heads Into Rehearsals at Children’s Theatre Company Production

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Children’s Theatre Company has announced the full cast and creative team for its upcoming production of THE WIZARD OF OZ, directed by Artistic Director Rick Dildine. The production will run from April 21 through June 14, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage in Minneapolis, with opening night scheduled for April 24 at 7:00 p.m.

The musical, based on the classic motion picture, will feature music direction and orchestrations by Victor Zupanc and choreography by Christopher Windom. The production follows Dorothy and her journey through Oz alongside the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion.

The adult cast will include Becca Claire Hart as Aunt Em/Glinda, Riley McNutt as Uncle Henry/Gatekeeper/Ensemble, Reed Sigmund as Zeke/Cowardly Lion, Regina Marie Williams as Hickory/Tin Man, Dean Holt as Hunk/Scarecrow, Autumn Ness as Almira Gultch/Wicked Witch of the West, and JoeNathan Thomas as Professor Marvel/The Wizard. Additional ensemble members include Janely Rodriguez, Bella West, Keegan Robinson, Bradley Johnson, and Brendan Nelson Finn.

The student cast will feature Aniya Bostick and Harriet Spencer alternating as Dorothy. The student ensemble will include Aliya Bailey, Truman Bednar, Brody Breen, Zhandile Chidothe, Charles Foster, Morgan Houser, Wren Lillian Hatling, Addica Sharbono, George Wellens, and Julia Wissink.

The creative team includes scenic designer Adam Koch, Costume Designer Lex Liang, lighting designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound designer Reid Rejsa, and projection designer Kylee Loera. Additional team members include animal trainer William Berloni, lead dog handler Lara Hayhurst, and student actor coach Alli St. John.

Ticketing Information

THE WIZARD OF OZ will run April 21 through June 14, 2026, at Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $25 and are available at childrenstheatre.org/oz or by calling 612-874-0400.