Interview: Scotty McCreery of BUCK HILL CONCERT SERIES 2026 at Buck Hill

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Photo courtesy of Scotty McCreery

On a late-summer night in Burnsville, when the air cools and the crowd starts to settle in, Scotty McCreery is set to headline at Buck Hill on September 12, 2026—bringing the kind of show country fans know by heart: honest songs, big choruses, and a little bit of edge.

Over the years, he’s stacked up more than 4 million albums sold and a run of No. 1 hits, including “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” “In Between,” “You Time,” and “Damn Strait.” His newer music, like “Cab in a Solo,” leans into reflection, relationships, and those nights that don’t go quite as planned—but make for the best memories later.

As a member of the Grand Ole Opry and a seasoned performer, McCreery knows how to read a crowd and make an outdoor stage feel personal. Fans can expect a set full of singalongs, stories, and moments that stick with you long after the lights go down.

We caught up with McCreery ahead of his return to Minnesota to talk about the songs that still hit the hardest, what he hopes fans take with them after a show, and why crowds here have always stood out to him.

What is one of your all-time favorite songs to perform?

“Five More Minutes” is my favorite song I’ve ever written. I wrote it two weeks after my grandfather passed away, and it still hits me hard every time I sing it. When I’m on stage, I can look out and see how deeply it connects with people in the audience and their own lives. As a songwriter, that’s exactly what you hope your music will do.

What do you hope audiences take away from your music and live performances?

I hope audiences walk away feeling like they’ve had a fun night and were able to take a break from whatever stresses they’re carrying for a couple of hours. Hopefully we’ve made them smile, made them feel something, and given them a memorable experience. I also tell a lot of stories during my shows, so they’ll probably get to know me a little better too.

You’ve visited Minnesota a few times before—do you have any favorite spots here or places you’re hoping to check out while you’re in town?

I did one of my first album signings at the Mall of America in Minneapolis back in November 2011, shortly after my debut album Clear as Day was released. I returned in May 2016 to sign copies of my book Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream.

At both events, I had the chance to meet and talk with so many people from Minnesota, and everyone was incredibly friendly. That’s really my biggest takeaway from the state—the people are just great.

Thank you Scotty for your time, we look forward to having you here!

For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.