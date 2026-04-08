Review: EVERYBODY SCREAM TOUR 2026 at Target Center Minneapolis

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Florence + the Machine at Target Center on April 8 felt way bigger than just a concert—it was actually the launch of the Everybody Scream tour, and you could feel that energy right away. It had that first-night buzz where anything could happen, and the crowd knew they were seeing something special.

They kicked things off with “Witch Dance,” and Florence Welch walked out like she already owned the whole place. No slow build—she just went straight into it. Then “Shake It Out” hit and the entire crowd was singing like it was therapy. That was the first moment where it really felt like everyone was in it together.

The set bounced around a lot, but in a good way. “Seven Devils” and “Big God” were super intense and heavy, then you’d get something like “Spectrum” that just opened everything up again. “Which Witch” and “Daffodil” were especially cool live—they felt louder, rougher, and more alive than on the albums.

There was a stretch in the middle with “Cosmic Love” and “Never Let Me Go” where things slowed down and got really quiet. You could actually hear the whole arena settle, which almost never happens. Then “Hunger” picked things right back up and brought the energy up again.

Florence never really stood still the whole night—she was dancing, spinning, running around, reaching out to people in the crowd. It didn’t feel like a super polished arena show, which actually made it better, especially for a tour opener. Stuff like “King” and “Heaven Is Here” felt really raw and in-the-moment.

By the encore, everyone was all in. “Dog Days Are Over” was easily the biggest moment—just pure chaos, everyone jumping and yelling at the same time. It’s one of those songs that always goes hard live, but this felt extra, like a perfect kickoff moment.

They wrapped up with “Free” and “And Love,” which was a nice way to come down from everything without totally killing the vibe.

Overall, it didn’t feel overly scripted or perfect—it felt real. A little messy, super emotional, and exactly what you’d want from the first night of a tour—like Minneapolis got to be the starting point for something big.

Photo by Autumn de Wilde

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