SPOTLIGHT SHOWCASE 2026 Will Return to State Theatre in Minneapolis

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Hennepin Arts will present Spotlight Showcase 2026 on June 8 and June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic State Theatre in Minneapolis. The annual event will celebrate student achievement through live performances and honors for participants in the Spotlight Education program.

The two-night showcase will bring together more than 1,200 students from across Minnesota who have participated in Spotlight-evaluated productions during the school year. The event will also recognize theater educators and Spotlight alumni while providing students the opportunity to perform on a professional stage.

The production will feature collaboration between students and professional theater staff from the Twin Cities and Broadway, with Bourgoin Productions serving as producer.

Ticket Information

Tickets will go on sale to the general public April 9 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at the State Theatre Box Office, located at 805 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, and online.

Performance Schedule

Monday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Hennepin Arts’ Spotlight Education program serves thousands of students annually, providing training, evaluation, and performance opportunities to high school theater programs across Minnesota.