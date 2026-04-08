Amir Arison, Ari'el Stachel and LaChanze to Join LOST IN DEL VALLE Talkback Series

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A special series of post-show talkbacks will launch for the U.S. premiere of Lost In Del Valle, written and performed by Ned Van Zandt and directed by Amir Arison, which will offer audiences a rare opportunity to engage directly with the artists behind this acclaimed, award-winning solo work.

Following a celebrated run at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it received the Derek Award for Best Overseas Production, Lost In Del Valle arrives in New York after being developed at The Orchard Project. With sold-out previews, this production will run through May 3, 2026, and will celebrate its opening on April 11, 2026 at SoHo Playhouse's intimate Huron Room (15 Vandam Street).

One-man theatrical hurricane Ned Van Zandt tells his tale of the drug-fueled chaos of the Chelsea Hotel in the 1970s, encounters with Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, wild parties in the Los Angeles music scene with his friend Chaka Khan, and the stark reality of a Texas correctional facility. This genre-bending piece of dark comedy charts a gripping descent through sex, fame, and addiction, ultimately arriving at redemption.

Lost In Del Valle features live music by guitarist Mike Moore. The production team includes JR Atkins (Music Consultant) and Colin Grenfell (UK Lighting Design).

Designed to deepen the conversation around storytelling, recovery, and artistic evolution, the talkback series will feature creator and performer Ned Van Zandt alongside director Amir Arison and special guests.

TALKBACK SERIES

April 15: Who Tells Your Story?

Recounting one's own tale as a play

Ned Van Zandt and Ari'el Stachel in conversation with Amir Arison

April 22: The Journey of Recovery

Ned Van Zandt discusses his personal path with special guest Chris Stack from the Tony Award-winning STEREOPHONIC

April 29: From Actor to Director

Amir Arison and Ned Van Zandt in conversation with LaChanze

Lost in Del Valle never ends at curtain call. It sparks conversations— inside our theater after the show at the Huron Room bar and outside the theater for days after — conversations about identity, recovery, and the stories we tell ourselves and others. These talkbacks are an opportunity to begin that dialogue and to give audiences direct access to our artists and creators.” Producer, Craig Balsam

Tickets are $49.50 (includes fees). Run time is approximately 65 minutes. Beginning April 8, performances run Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 5pm.