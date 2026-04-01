Review: BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN - LAND OF HOPES AND DREAMS TOUR at Target Center Minneapolis

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Bruce Springsteen didn’t just play a show at Target Center on March 31—he turned the whole night into something that felt bigger than a concert.

Right from the start, you could tell this wasn’t going to be a typical run-through of hits. Opening with “War” (a The Temptations cover) was a bold move on its own—but bringing out Tom Morello and playing it for the first time since 2003 made it hit even harder. It set the tone fast: intense, a little gritty, and very intentional. That energy carried straight into “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Death to My Hometown,” both of which sounded louder and heavier with Morello in the mix.

The E Street Band sounded as tight as ever, and Springsteen had that mix of storytelling and edge he’s known for. Songs like “No Surrender” and “Darkness on the Edge of Town” felt familiar in the best way—but nothing about the night felt phoned in.

One of the coolest moments was “Streets of Minneapolis,” especially since it was the first time he’s done it with the full band. You could feel the crowd lean in a bit more for that one—it made the whole night feel connected to the city, not just another stop on tour.

There were also some quieter, heavier moments that really landed. “American Skin (41 Shots)” and “Long Walk Home” slowed things down in a way that made you actually stop and listen. When he introduced “Long Walk Home” as “a prayer for my country,” it didn’t feel scripted—it just felt honest.

The acoustic “House of a Thousand Guitars” gave everyone a breather before the show picked back up again. Then it just kept building—“Because the Night” (from the Patti Smith Group), “Wrecking Ball,” and “The Rising” all felt huge live.

By the time they hit “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” “Badlands,” and “Land of Hope and Dreams,” the place was fully locked in. Those songs, especially with Morello, had this raw, almost electric feeling that’s hard to describe unless you were there.

The encore was everything you’d expect—in a good way. “Born to Run,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”—all the moments people wait for. But the real surprise was ending with “Purple Rain” as a tribute to Prince. In Minneapolis, that just hits differently. It didn’t feel like a gimmick—it felt like respect.

Honestly, it didn’t feel like a three-hour show. It felt like a conversation, or maybe even a release. Springsteen’s not up there just going through the motions—he still means every word, and you can tell.



Thank you Bruce for an amazing night of music! We hope to have you back again soon!

Photo courtesy of Bruce Springsteen

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